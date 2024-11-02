Car News That Mattered This Week (Oct 28-1 Nov): Updates On Honda Cars, Spy Shots, And Reveals

Published On Nov 02, 2024 08:01 AM By Yashika for Honda Amaze

Apart from Kia Tasman reveal, this week also gave us new undisguised spy shots of the 2024 Maruti Dzire

Unlike the past few weeks, the week of Diwali was a slow one for the automotive industry with only 3 major news that caught our attention. This week Kia revealed its first pickup truck globally, and we also got a detailed look at the new-generation Maruti Drize through some spy shots. To help you catch up on all the important recent events, we have compiled a list in this weekly wrap-up.

Honda Recalls Its Cars

Recently, Honda recalled over 90,000 models, including Honda WR-V, the BR-V, the Amaze that were produced between 2017-2018 and the reason may surprise you. To check whether your car was covered under this recall, you can simply enter your vehicle’s identification number (VIN) on the Honda website.

2024 Maruti Dzire Spied Undisguised

Ahead of the official launch of the 2024 Maruti Dzire, a new spy video has surfaced online showing it completely uncamouflaged. The spy video gave us a detailed look at the updated sedan’s exterior design, and it now looks completely different from its hatchback counterpart, the Maruti Swift.

Kia Tasman Revealed

Kia, the Korean automaker, unveiled its first-ever pickup truck globally this week, called the Tasman. The Tasman combines practicality with modern tech and design, and will be offered with multiple customisation options. It will be initially launched in the Korean market during the first half of 2025, and will later be introduced in other international markets.

