Modified On Feb 14, 2024 07:03 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

In India, the BYD Seal could be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The BYD Seal is based on the e-Platform 3.0 which also underpins the existing BYD Atto 3.

The global-spec version of the Seal gets a 82.5 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 570 km (WLTP-rated).

It comes with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain options.

Features on board the Seal include a 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen, 10.25-inch driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

The BYD Seal has also scored full 5 star safety ratings in the Euro NCAP crash test.

The BYD Seal made its debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023, and now, BYD has confirmed that this all-electric sedan will be launched in India on March 5, 2024. The Seal will mark the third offering from BYD in India, following the BYD e6 MPV and the BYD Atto 3 SUV. Let’s have a look at what BYD Seal is going to offer in India.

Design

The BYD Seal boasts a clean aerodynamic design and at the same time, some quirky design elements too. Upfront, it gets a U-shaped headlight cluster with LED DRLs at the bottom, while at the rear, it features connected all LED taillights with dot matrix LED pattern. The front and rear bumpers also feature aerodynamic details that give it a mildly sporty appearance.

From the side, the BYD Seal sports a smoothly sloped roofline that merges into a short rear end, giving it the appearance of a fastback. It stands on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and boasts an air drag coefficient of 0.219.

Also Check Out: Facelifted Skoda Octavia Makes Global Debut, Makes 265 PS In Even More Potent RS Guise

Gets Cell To Body (CTB) Technology

The BYD Seal utilises CTB (Cell to Body) technology, in which the battery pack is directly integrated into the vehicle's frame, thereby improving the sedan's handling and driving dynamics. It is built on the e-Platform 3.0, which also serves as the foundation for the Atto 3 electric SUV.

Interior & Features

Talking about the interior, the BYD Seal gets a dual-tone dashboard theme and sporty seats. The main highlight inside is its large 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment system, even bigger than the ones offered with Atto 3 and e6 MPV. It also comes with a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Other premium features onboard the global-spec Seal include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, 8-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a 6-way electrically adjustable co-driver’s seat, ventilated and heated front seats, and dual zone AC.

The Seal also comes with vehicle to load (V2L) feature which uses the vehicle's stored energy to power your external devices.

Battery Pack, Range, & Charging

The global-spec BYD Seal uses a 82.5 kWh battery pack and is being offered with two powertrain options, detailed in the table below:

Battery Pack 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh Drivetrain Rear wheel drive All wheel drive Power 313 PS 530 PS Torque 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range (WLTP Combined) 570 km 520 km Acceleration 0-100 kmph 5.9 seconds 3.8 seconds

The top-speed of both variants is limited to 180 kmph. The BYD Seal also supports multiple charging options as detailed in the table:

Charger Charging Time Drive Type Rear wheel drive All wheel drive 11 kW AC (0-100 percent) 8.6 hours 8.6 hours 150 kW DC Fast Charging (10-80 percent) 37 minutes 37 minutes

Since both the variants feature the same 82.5 kWh battery pack, their charging time is the same.

Disclaimer: These specifications are for the global version of the BYD Seal, which may vary for the India-spec version.

Scored 5-stars FromIn Euro NCAP

In 2023, the BYD Seal underwent crash testing by Euro NCAP, earning a full 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. You can visit this link for the detailed crash test report of the electric sedan. Its safety kit includes seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and full suite advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including features such as adaptive cruise control, lane change and departure assist, and automatic emergency braking.

Expected Price & Rivals

The BYD Seal could be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It will be regarded as an alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 while also being a lot more affordable than the BMW i4.