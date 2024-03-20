Published On Mar 20, 2024 06:31 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan which offers a claimed driving range of up to 650 km

BYD offers the Seal electric sedan in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance.

Comes with amenities like a 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated and heated front seats.

Safety kit includes 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Comes with two battery pack options: 61.44 kWh and 82.56 kWh.

It is available in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrains.

Priced from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan India).

The BYD Seal was launched in India in the first week of March. The premium electric sedan isthe third EV from BYD in India, following the e6 MPV and the Atto 3 SUV. Just 15 days after its launch, the automaker announced that the electric sedan has already garnered 500 reservations.

Bookings for the BYD Seal had opened in the last week of February 2024, and it had already acquired 200 bookings just a day after its launch.

BYD Seal Features & Safety

The BYD Seal comes loaded with features such as a 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a Dynaudio sound 12-speaker sound system, and ventilated and heated front seats. It also gets an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic glass roof.

The passenger safety is taken care of by 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, and auto emergency braking.

BYD Seal Battery & Performance

The Seal electric sedan comes with two battery packs and three powertrain options, including both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrains. The specifications have been detailed below:

Specifications Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Drive Type RWD RWD AWD Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km

The BYD Seal offers the most performance of any car at that price point in its top-spec AWD variant.

Charging Options

Charger Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 7 kW AC Charger ✅ ✅ ✅ 110 kW DC Fast Charger ✅ ❌ ❌ 150 kW DC Fast Charger ❌ ✅ ✅

Price Range & Rivals

The BYD Seal is priced between Rs 41 lakh and Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo C40 Recharge, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the BMW i4.

