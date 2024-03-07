BYD Seal colour options explained

Published On Mar 07, 2024 03:30 PM By Rohit for BYD Seal

All four colour options are available on all three variants of the premium electric sedan

The Seal, first showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is BYD’s third EV offering in India.

Its colour choices are Arctic White, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray and Cosmos Black.

The Seal gets two battery packs, two drivetrains, and both single- and dual-motor setups.

In every variant, the cabin has the same grey-black cabin theme.

Prices of the BYD EV range from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The BYD Seal has just made its entry into the Indian EV space, and it is being offered in three variants: Dynamic Range, Premium Range, and Performance. Bookings for the electric sedan are open for Rs 1.25 lakh, and all bookings made till the end of March 2024 are entitled to special benefits including a 7 kW charger installed at home. If you are planning to book one for yourself, take a look at the four colour options available on the BYD Seal:

Arctic Blue

Aurora White

Atlantis Gray

Cosmos Black

BYD is not offering the Seal EV with dual-tone paint options. All of these are rather safe hues that, while premium, would not necessarily stand out from the crowd. However, the design and styling of the BYD Seal, with its sporty shape, is hard to ignore. The Cosmos Black colour will likely have the sportiest road presence as the Seal already comes with a dark shade for the 19-inch alloy wheels.

BYD Seal Electric Powertrains

The flagship EV in BYD India’s lineup is available with three electric powertrains:

Specification Dynamic Range Premium Range Performance Battery Pack 61.4 kWh 82.5 kWh 82.5 kWh Electric Motor and Drivetrain Singe motor (RWD) Singe motor (RWD) Dual motor (AWD) Power 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range 510 km 650 km 580 km

The electric sedan is one of the sportiest electric cars in India priced below Rs 1 crore and its claimed range is also impressive in comparison to other premium EVs close to its price point.

BYD Seal EV Features And Safety Kit

BYD has equipped the Seal with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen system, dual wireless phone charging pads, a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats, and dual-zone climate control.

The Seal’s safety net comprises nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

BYD Seal Price And Competitors

The BYD Seal is priced from Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It locks horns with the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo XC40 Recharge, while being an affordable electric sedan alternative to the BMW i4.

