Modified On Nov 14, 2022 06:33 PM By Tarun for BYD Atto 3

The electric SUV has already garnered close to 1,500 bookings in a month

Deliveries to commence from January 2023.

It’s sized similar to Jeep’s Compass and is bigger than MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

Features a 360-degree rotating touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and seven airbags.

Also gets ADAS and is already a five-star safety-rated car by Euro NCAP.

Powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 521 kilometres.

BYD has launched the Atto 3 electric SUV for Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom India) in the market today. The locally assembled EV has received close to 1,500 bookings in a month and its deliveries will commence from January 2023.

The Atto 3 is a premium electric crossover SUV, sized similarly to a Jeep Compass. The SUV is offered in four exterior shades: Ski White, Parkour Red, Boulder Grey and Surf Blue.

The SUV gets a futuristic-looking interior with several quirky elements like the dumbbell-inspired air-con vents, an aircraft-inspired gear lever, torque wrench-type door handles and door pockets with guitar-type strings. The cabin looks very premium and is very interesting to look at.

The Atto 3’s eye-grabbing feature is the 360-degree rotating 12.8-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other premium features of the car include panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, electric tailgate and wireless charging.

On the safety front, it gets a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, seven airbags, and hill start/descent control. The Atto 3 also gets ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) with automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. It has received a five-star safety rating in the Euro NCAP crash tests.

BYD Atto 3 gets a 60.48kWh battery pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 521 kilometres. It’s electric motor powers the front wheel and produces 204PS and 310Nm. The Atto 3 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

It gets a 7kW AC charger which can juice the EV’s battery up fully in 10 hours’ time. With an 80kW fast charger, it can be charged up to 80 per cent in 50 minutes. You can also use the Atto 3’s battery pack to power certain appliances.

The BYD Atto 3 doesn’t have any direct rival, but serves as a more premium alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, which are priced at around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

