BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta Loses 2.8-litre Diesel Option

Published On Jan 07, 2020 07:09 PM By Sonny for Toyota Innova Crysta

The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta, which has just been launched, is only available with two engine options

The 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel motors have been upgraded to meet BS6 emissions norms.

The BS6 petrol and diesel engines are likely to retain the same performance figures as their BS4 versions.

Toyota is now offering an automatic option with the 2.4-litre diesel engine.

The BS6 Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 24.08 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The BS6 compliant versions of the Innova Crysta were launched recently and it now comes with just two engine options as the larger 2.8-litre diesel motor has not been carried forward. The 2.8-litre engine was the most powerful unit of the lot in the BS4 version of the popular MPV. While Toyota has pulled the plug on this motor in the Innova in the interest of keeping the MPV’s prices in check, it is expected to be updated to BS6 norms for the upcoming BS6 Fortuner SUV.

The 2.8-litre engine in the BS4 Innova Crysta was only offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It produced 174PS of power and 360Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the BS4 2.4-litre diesel unit was only offered with a 5-speed manual. However, buyers looking for a diesel-automatic MPV need not fret as Toyota is now offering the smaller diesel engine with the 6-speed auto ‘box. And like before, customers can also opt for 2.7-litre petrol-automatic variant too.

Like the 2.8-litre diesel-auto combo, the new 2.4-litre diesel-auto will be offered in two variants - the mid-spec GX and the top-spec ZX. This has helped Toyota bring down the premium for the BS6 update to under Rs 1 lakh.

Here are the prices of the 2.4-litre diesel-auto variants of the MPV:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX AT 7-seat/8-seat Rs 17.46 lakh/ Rs 17.51 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 18.17 lakh/ Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 71,000 ZX AT Rs 22.43 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 23.02 lakh Rs 59,000 ZX AT Touring Sport Rs 23.47 lakh (2.8-litre) Rs 24.06 lakh Rs 59,000

While Toyota is yet to reveal the performance figures of the BS6 engines, we expect them to remain more or less the same as the BS4 versions. For reference, the BS4 2.7-litre petrol produces 166PS and 245Nm while the 2.4-litre diesel motor puts out 150PS and 343Nm.

Both engines are now offered with a 5-speed manual along with the options of a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The BS4 petrol-manual and petrol-auto powertrains offer a claimed mileage of around 10kmpl, while the diesel motor is likely to maintain its mileage figure of 14-15kmpl with either the manual or automatic gearbox options.

The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 15.36 lakh and Rs 24.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Soon, it will face new competition from the likes of the Tata Gravitas and the 6-seater MG Hector in 2020.

