BS6 Ford Freestyle Variants Explained: Which One To Buy?

Published On Mar 05, 2020 06:54 PM By Saransh for Ford Freestyle

The Figo-based crossover is available in four variants with both BS6 petrol and diesel engine options

Ford has launched the BS6 Freestyle at a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakh that goes up to Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Apart from the updated BS6 petrol and diesel engines, it also gets a refreshed feature list. The variant lineup, however, remains unchanged and it continues to be available in four: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+. Now, without further ado let’s find out what has changed and which variant would be the right pick for you.

First, here is a detailed price list:

Variant Petrol Diesel Ambiente Rs 5.89 lakh - Trend Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh Titanium Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh Titanium+ Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh

* All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Colour Options:

Canyon Ridge

Smokey Grey

Moondust Silver

White Gold

Oxford White

Ruby Red

Standard Safety Features:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Speed sensing door locks

Front seat belt reminder

High speed alert system

Rear fog lamps

Vehicle connectivity with Ford Pass (new)

Now, let’s go through each variant to see which one offers the best value for money.

Ford Freestyle Ambiente: Petrol-only variant. Buy only if you are on a tight budget.

Petrol Diesel Difference Ambiente Rs 5.89 lakh - -

Exterior: Grey ORVMs, black roof rails, black front and rear faux skid plates, and 15-inch steel wheels.

Features: Keyless entry, adjustable front headrest, front power windows, manual AC and manual day/night IRVM.

Verdict: We recommend you buy the base-spec Freestyle only if you are on a tight budget. It does get the basic safety features right but misses out on elementary need-based features like a music system and rear power windows as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Also, the Ambiente is a petrol-only variant.

Ford Freestyle Trend: For those who want to buy a diesel car on a budget.

Petrol Diesel Difference Trend Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 7.34 lakh +Rs 90,000 (Diesel is more expensive) Premium over Ambiente Rs 55,000 - -

Features (over Ambiente):

Exterior: Body coloured ORVMs, turn indicators on ORVMs, silver roof rails and faux skid plates.

Features: Rear power windows, height adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable ORVMs and rear parcel tray.

Audio: 2-DIN music system with Bluetooth and steering.

Verdict: The Trend gets the basic features right but the premium it attracts for these features is slightly on the higher side. So we will recommend you to skip this variant and read on to find out our recommended pick. However, if you are looking for a diesel Freestyle and are on a budget, the Trend would be the pick for you.

Ford Freestyle Titanium: THE RECOMMENDED VARIANT

Petrol Diesel Difference Titanium Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh +Rs 90,000 (Diesel is more expensive) Premium over Trend Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000 -

Features (over Trend)

Safety: Hill launch assist, electronic stability control and traction control.

Exterior: 15-inch alloys.

Features: Parking camera, push button start and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Verdict: This is our recommended variant. It gets all the features one would expect from a car of this segment and some more. It is the only car in its class to offer safety features like hill launch assist, electronic stability control and traction control. However, there are some misses, like a rear washer & wiper, front fog lamps and auto AC.

Ford Freestyle Titanium+: Loaded on all fronts, making it one of the safest sub-10 lakh cars.

Petrol Diesel Difference Titanium+ Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh +Rs 90,000 (Diesel is more expensive) Premium over Titanium Rs 35,000 Rs 35,000 -

Features (over Titanium):

Safety: Side and curtain airbags.

Exterior: Front fog lamps.

Features: Rear washer and wiper, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, rear defogger, auto AC and auto dimming IRVM.

Verdict: If you don’t mind spending a little extra over the Titanium variant, the Titanium Plus is the variant to go for. It gets side and curtain airbags and modern features like auto AC, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers -- and the premium it attracts for these is justified in our opinion. However, we would have appreciated if Ford had continued to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for the infotainment system like it used to offer with the BS4 Freestyle.

