BS6 Ford Aspire: Which Variant To Buy?

The sub-4m sedan is available in four variants: Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+

Ford recently updated its entire portfolio to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. Among the cars that received the update is the Ford Figo Aspire, Ford’s rival to cars such as the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire, and the Honda Amaze. With this update, the car not only gets new BS6 engines but also an updated list of features. So, let’s take a look at the variants in detail:

Variant Petrol Diesel Ambiente Rs 5.99 lakh - Trend Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh Titanium Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh Titanium AT Rs 9.10 lakh - Titanium+ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh

*All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Colour Options:

White Gold

Ruby Red

Moondust Silver

Smoke Grey

Oxford White

Standard Safety Features:

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Front seatbelt reminder

High-speed alert system

Vehicle connectivity with Ford Pass (offers remote start/stop, vehicle locator)

Now, let’s go through each variant to see which one offers the best value for money.

Ford Aspire Ambiente: Buy if you are on a budget, available with petrol only

Ford Aspire Rs 5.99 lakh

Features:

Exterior: Rear fog lamps, black ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), door handles, front grille surround, and body-coloured front and rear bumpers.

Interior: Fabric upholstery.

Comfort: Adjustable front and rear headrest, tilt-adjustable steering, manual day/night IRVM (Inside rear view mirror), front power windows with driver-side one-touch up/down, and manual AC.

Verdict: The base-spec Aspire gets most of the features one would expect from a car of this class. However, it misses out on a music system and rear power windows. So, if you are on a budget, the base-spec Aspire is the pick for you. That said, the Aspire Ambiente is available with a petrol engine only.

Ford Aspire Trend: Overpriced for petrol, base-spec for diesel

Petrol Diesel Ford Aspire Trend Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 7.49 lakh (+Rs 90,000) Premium (over Ambiente) Rs 60,000 NA

Features (over Ambiente):

Exterior: Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs and chrome surround for the front grille.

Infotainment: 2-din music system with FM and Bluetooth.

Comfort: Height-adjustable driver’s seat, rear power windows, steering-mounted controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs, remote keyless entry, and device dock.

Verdict: The Trend variant gets all the basic features that the Ambiente misses out on. However, the premium it attracts for these features is too steep, making it overpriced. This is the base-spec variant of the Aspire diesel.

Ford Aspire Titanium: Gets modern features but skips on some basics. Premium on the higher side

Petrol Diesel Ford Aspire Titanium Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 7.99 lakh (+Rs 90,000) Premium (over Trend) Rs 50,000 Rs 50,000

Features (over Trend):

Exterior: 15-inch alloys.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Bluetooth.

Comfort: Push-button start and parking camera.

Verdict: Although the Titanium variant gets most modern features like a touchscreen infotainment system, parking camera, and push-button start but it still misses out on basic features like fog lamps and rear defogger. If the premium were lower, it would have been our recommended variant. So, we suggest you skip this variant and go for the top-spec Titanium+.

Ford Aspire Titanium+: One of the safest cars under Rs 10 lakh

Petrol Diesel Ford Aspire Titanium+ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh (+Rs 90,000) Premium (over Titanium) Rs 35,000 Rs 35,000

Features (over Titanium):

Safety: Side and curtain airbags.

Exterior: Front fog lamps and rear defogger.

Comfort: Auto AC and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Verdict: This is our recommended variant. It gets all the features one can ask for in a car of this segment and some more. In fact, in this variant, the Aspire is among the safest cars in the sub-Rs 10 lakh bracket thanks to the addition of side and curtain airbags. The Aspire is the only sub-4m sedan to offer side and curtain airbags. That said, with the BS6 update, Ford has discontinued the SYNC3 from the Aspire and with that, it loses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is a basic feature that even the Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid offer. Ford should have retained the SYNC3 in this top-spec variant.

