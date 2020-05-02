BS6 Diesel SUVs Priced Between Rs 15 Lakh To Rs 20 Lakh: Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector & More

Published On May 02, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector

Your options are a bit limited if you’re looking for a diesel automatic combination

The BS6 upgrades have brought in significant changes in technology as well as prices of diesel-powered SUVs. Some manufacturers (mostly European) have completely done away with the oil burners, leaving a little less choice for buyers than expected. Here are the top options in the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh bracket compared on the basis of price.

MG Hector Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Mahindra XUV500 Super: Rs 14.88 lakh XM: Rs 15 lakh SX(O): Rs 15.79 lakh HTX+ AT: Rs 15.34 lakh Smart: Rs 16.32 lakh SX(AT): Rs 15.99 lakh HTX+ AT: 16.34 lakh XMA/XT: Rs 16.25 lakh W9: Rs 16.20 lakh Sharp: Rs 17.72 lakh SX(O) AT: Rs 17.20 lakh GTX+ AT: Rs 17.34 lakh XZ: Rs 17.50 lakh Sport Plus: Rs 17.99 lakh W11 (O): Rs 17.70 lakh XZ+ Rs 18.75 lakh XZA Rs 18.80 lakh XZA+ Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.3 lakh

The MG Hector’s prices have increased over time but its top variant is still slightly cheaper than the Harrier’s top variant with a manual transmission.

The previous thought conveniently brings us to the fact that the Hector and the XUV500 are the only ones to miss out on an automatic diesel variant.

The Jeep Compass’ automatic variant is priced much higher than the Rs 20 lakh cap on the budget here. Entry in the Compass family is also going to be a lot more expensive than any other vehicle here.

The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have fairly loaded variants above Rs 15 lakh.

Most affordable diesel automatic combination comes with the Kia Seltos followed by the Creta.

In terms of features and price, the MG Hector is on par with the top-spec Seltos and Creta. The only piece of equipment missing is an automatic transmission which is available in the two South Korean cars.

Tata’s BS6 Harrier is the priciest of the lot (when you exclude the Jeep) as its prices cross the Rs 20 lakh mark easily. Its cost can mount even higher (by upto Rs 40,000) if you go for the Dual-tone or Dark Edition.

The Mahindra XUV500’s BS6 version has given away all of its plus points such as an automatic and more importantly, an AWD system which was unique to the segment.

It’s worth noting that all the aforementioned cars except the Compass have variants priced lower than the Rs 15 lakh entry point.

Another point worth mentioning is that the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector are much bigger than the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Jeep Compass.

The Mahindra XUV500 is the only car with a third row of seats.

Read More on : MG Hector on road price