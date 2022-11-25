Published On Nov 25, 2022 03:44 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The prices are likely to be revealed in January 2023, possibly at the 2023 Auto Expo and deliveries will commence from January as well

Online and dealership bookings underway for a token of Rs 50,000.

Deliveries to commence in January 2023.

Gets a 2-litre petrol strong-hybrid option; claimed to deliver 21.1kmpl.

Offered in seven- and eight-seater configurations; former to get optional Ottoman seats with leg rest for the second-row.

Features ADAS, panoramic sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen system and 360-degree camera.

Toyota has revealed the all-new Innova Hycross in India. Bookings for the new model are now open online as well as at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 50,000. Customer deliveries are set to begin in January 2023 and we’re expecting the prices to be announced possibly at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The Innova Hycross is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine, with the option of a strong-hybrid power unit. The 186PS hybrid unit comes paired with an e-CVT and Toyota claims it will deliver a fuel efficiency figure of 21.1kmpl. The non-hybrid petrol unit is rated at 174PS and is coupled with a CVT. There’s no diesel option or even a manual transmission on the Hycross which is front-wheel drive.

The new model ditches the ladder frame chassis for a monocoque chassis, which is a first for the Innova nameplate. It’s slightly bigger than the Innova Crysta and has a wheelbase that is 100mm longer. Choices of seven and eight seats are offered like before and there’s also the option of electrically adjustable Ottoman second row seats with the former.

The Hycross is a much more premium offering than the Crysta, featuring a panoramic sunroof, dual zone AC, a digital driver’s display, a 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, nine-speaker JBL sound system and ventilated front seats. Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control and ADAS.

