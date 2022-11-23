Modified On Nov 23, 2022 03:54 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross is essentially a new MPV from the ground up with few similarities with the Crysta

Toyota’s much awaited Innova Hycross is set to enter the Indian market on November 25 following its global debut in Indonesia. It’s a completely new model with different underpinnings to the Innova Crysta currently on sale.

The major differences between the old and new Innova have been explored in the detailed gallery below:

Front

The Toyota Innova Hycross carries a more prominent front profile than the Crysta. The wide trapezoidal grille looks similar but it doesn’t take up as much of the front end and carries a mesh grille design instead of the latter’s horizontal slats.

The new model gets sleeker LED headlamps, carrying a winged eyebrow design towards the end. The grille and bumper are separated by a thin gap that expands into the faux air vents on each end, which also houses thin LED DRLs. The fog lamps are still positioned low on the bumper but they get even smaller on the Hycross.

Side

The Innova Hycross looks longer and bears a more SUV-ish stance, which is an evolution over the Crysta’s traditional MPV styling. However, the windows of the Hycross look smaller than its predecessor, including the rear quarter glass. Its rear quarter looks more muscular thanks to its SUV-infused design.

Both of them get flared wheel arches, but the Hycross gets an SUV’s trait here - wheel arch cladding. Even the alloy wheels are an inch bigger at 18-inches over the Crysta’s 17-inchers.

Rear

Instead of an upright and flat rear profile, the new Innova Hycross goes for a sloped and angular design, which also complements its SUV-like looks. The new model gets new wrap-around LED taillights which are connected at the top edge by a chrome/gloss black strip. On the other hand, the Crysta gets inverted L-shaped tail lamps.

The rear bumper design has three layers, consisting of faux air vents, the body cladding integrated into the bumper shape and a silver skid plate. The Crysta’s rear bumper is pretty simple in comparison, without any individual design elements and showing us a glimpse of its underbody-mounted spare wheel.

Dimensions

The Toyota Innova Hycross is 4,735mm long, 1,830mm wide and 1,795mm tall, which makes it 20mm longer and wider than the Crysta, but the height remains the same. The biggest change is to the wheelbase which has grown by 100mm, to 2,850mm.

Interior And Features

The new Toyota Innova Hycross gets a complete overhaul inside, which gives it a more premium and swankier look. You can choose between an all-black interior or a dual-tone black and tan theme, while the Crysta came with a black theme for the dashboard and tan seats.

The Hycross gets a bigger 10-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Crysta gets a smaller eight-inch system with wired connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its overall design also looks up-to-date compared to the dated look of the Crysta’s infotainment unit.

Gone is the Crysta’s old school analogue cluster, now replaced by a digital driver’s display in the Hycross. It looks similarly sized to the one offered in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder compact SUV.

For the first time, the Innova gets a panoramic sunroof in the new generation Hycross which almost covers the first two rows.

The Hycross is available in six- and seven-seater configurations, just like the Crysta. For the six-seater variants, both get captain seats but the Hycross also gets electric adjustment and leg rest support.

Not only that but you also have a rear seat entertainment package with dual 10-inch screens, which the Crysta misses out on.

Both versions of the Innova get flat-folding third row seats with 50:50 adjustment. You can even mount them on the side, which will enable more storage space.

Strong Hybrid Powertrain

Powering the new Hycross, we have a 2-litre petrol engine with non-hybrid and strong-hybrid options, the latter being the highlight for the new MPV. There’s no diesel option here. On the other hand, you have the 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel options with the Innova Crysta, both teamed up with manual and automatic transmissions.

The Hycross, in its Indonesian specification, only gets a CVT automatic for the non-hybrid, while the hybrid comes with an e-CVT. The positioning of the drive selector in the new Innova also makes the Hycross stand out and offer a modern experience over the Crysta. Other modern details here include the array of switches for functions like the electronic parking brake, EV mode, drive modes and two USB-C ports.

Toyota is expected to reveal the prices of the Innova Hycross in India on November 25. We’re expecting it to be priced from around the Rs 17 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark.