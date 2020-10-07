BMW X4 Variants Explained: Which One To Pick?
The X4 is available in a single feature trim and three engine options
If you’re someone who likes to stand out from the crowd, you would most likely prefer a coupe SUV over a standard SUV. And if that’s the case, the BMW X4 would have surely caught your eye. So, if you have already chosen the X4 as your next ride, we can help you decide which engine to pick.
Before we dive into the comparison, let’s take a look at the prices:
|
Variant
|
Price
|
Petrol
|
xDrive 30i M Sport X
|
Rs 65.10 lakh
|
Diesel
|
xDrive 20d M Sport X
|
Rs 62.40 lakh
|
xDrive 30d M Sport X
|
Rs 67.90 lakh
Here’s a look at the specifications:
|
Petrol
|
Diesel
|
Engine
|
2.0-litre, four-cylinder
|
2.0-litre, four-cylinder
|
3.0-litre, six-cylinder
|
Power
|
252PS
|
190PS
|
265PS
|
Torque
|
350Nm
|
400Nm
|
620Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed AT (Sport Auto)
|
8-speed AT
|
8-speed AT (Sport Auto)
|
0-100kmph
|
6.3 seconds
|
8 seconds
|
6 seconds
|
Fuel Economy
|
12.82kmpl
|
16.55kmpl
|
14.71kmpl
The X4 is available in a single M Sport X variant only.
Exterior:
- M Sport X exterior package with side skirts, wheel arch trim, and rear apron with diffuser insert in Frozen Grey
- M aerodynamic package with front apron in body colour
- Illuminated M door sill finishers
- ‘M’ designation on the side
- High-gloss black finish on mirror base, B-pillar and window guide rail
- High-gloss chrome finish on tailpipes
- Window surrounds and recess finished in satinised aluminium
- Stainless steel loading sill
- BMW individual headliner
- 19-inch M alloy wheels
- Adaptive LED headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Auto headlamps
- Electrically folding outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with anti-dazzle and parking function for passenger side ORVM
- Panoramic sunroof
- M Sport brake with brake callipers in Dark Blue Metallic and M logo
- Active kidney grille
Trim:
- Fine-wood trim ‘Fineline’ cove with Pearl Chrome highlights (xDrive 20d)
- Aluminium Rhombicle dark trim with Pearl Chrome highlights (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
Upholstery options:
- Leather Canberra Beige with black stitching (xDrive 20d, xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Leather black with black stitching (xDrive 20d and xDrive 30d)
- Leather black/ contrast red stitching (xDrive 30i)
- Leather Cognac with black stitching (xDrive 20d, xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
Interior:
- Velour floor mats
- Multifunction M leather steering wheel
- 40:20:40 foldable rear seats
- Front sport seats
- Smokers package
- ‘Sensatec’ leather-wrapped dashboard (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Ambient lighting with six pre-defined light designs
Comfort:
- Three-zone climate control
- BMW gesture control (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)
- Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver’s seat
- Rear backrest with electric release button
- Cruise control with braking function
- Adaptive suspensions
Infotainment:
- 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive controller (only on xDrive 20d)
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive Touch featuring handwriting recognition (only on xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Bluetooth with audio streaming, handsfree and USB connectivity
- BMW head-up display (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- 205W, 12-speaker Hi-Fi loudspeaker (xDrive 20d)
- 600W, 16 speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Wireless mobile charging
- Navigation
- Voice control
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
Safety:
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Parking camera
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Cornering brake control
- Electronic stability program
- Traction control
- Hill launch assist
- Hill descent control
- Electronic vehicle immobiliser
- Electronic parking braking with auto-hold
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Tyre pressure indicator
- Run-flat tyres
- Side impact protection
- Crash sensor and dynamic braking lights
- Spare wheel
Drive and Efficiency:
- Auto start/stop function
- Brake energy regeneration
- xDrive 4WD system
- Driving modes: ECOPRO, Comfort and Sport (xDrive 20d)
- Driving modes: ECOPRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Launch control (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)
- Automatic rear differential locks.
Verdict: Since the X4 is available in a single feature trim only with minor differences depending on the chosen powertrain, all three versions of the X4 are quite similarly equipped. It gets all the standard features one expects from a car at this price: a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, adaptive suspensions, leather upholstery and ambient lighting. That said, the more expensive xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i get some extra features, which adds a premium quotient over the xDrive 20d variant. These include a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen with gesture control, a premium sound system, and a more premium finish on the dashboard
The xDrive30d and xDrive 30i also get some extra features for a better experience in the driver’s seat. Both variants get launch control and an extra ‘Sport+’ mode on the drive mode selector.
So, if you are someone who likes to spend time in the driver’s seat, the xDrive 30d and the xDrive 30i are the versions you should go for. Both these models have a 0-100kmph time of around 6 seconds which is 2 seconds less than the more affordable xDrive 20d version. That said, among the xDrive 30i and the xDrive 30d, the xDrive 30d makes more sense since it is not only quicker to the 100kmph mark but also more frugal.
However, if we consider the prices, the xDrive 30i is a more sensible pick over the xDrive 30d because it costs Rs 2.8 lakh less, is just 0.3 seconds slower to 100kmph, and goes about 1.89km less per litre of fuel. The xDrive 30i and the xDrive 30d attract a premium of Rs 2.7 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh respectively over the base-spec xDrive 20d variant.
