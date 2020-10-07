BMW X4 Variants Explained: Which One To Pick?

Published On Oct 07, 2020 06:27 PM By Saransh for BMW X4

If you’re someone who likes to stand out from the crowd, you would most likely prefer a coupe SUV over a standard SUV. And if that’s the case, the BMW X4 would have surely caught your eye. So, if you have already chosen the X4 as your next ride, we can help you decide which engine to pick.

Before we dive into the comparison, let’s take a look at the prices:

Variant Price Petrol xDrive 30i M Sport X Rs 65.10 lakh Diesel xDrive 20d M Sport X Rs 62.40 lakh xDrive 30d M Sport X Rs 67.90 lakh

Here’s a look at the specifications:

Petrol Diesel Engine 2.0-litre, four-cylinder 2.0-litre, four-cylinder 3.0-litre, six-cylinder Power 252PS 190PS 265PS Torque 350Nm 400Nm 620Nm Transmission 8-speed AT (Sport Auto) 8-speed AT 8-speed AT (Sport Auto) 0-100kmph 6.3 seconds 8 seconds 6 seconds Fuel Economy 12.82kmpl 16.55kmpl 14.71kmpl

The X4 is available in a single M Sport X variant only.

Exterior:

M Sport X exterior package with side skirts, wheel arch trim, and rear apron with diffuser insert in Frozen Grey

M aerodynamic package with front apron in body colour

Illuminated M door sill finishers

‘M’ designation on the side

High-gloss black finish on mirror base, B-pillar and window guide rail

High-gloss chrome finish on tailpipes

Window surrounds and recess finished in satinised aluminium

Stainless steel loading sill

BMW individual headliner

19-inch M alloy wheels

Adaptive LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlamps

Electrically folding outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs) with anti-dazzle and parking function for passenger side ORVM

Panoramic sunroof

M Sport brake with brake callipers in Dark Blue Metallic and M logo

Active kidney grille

Trim:

Fine-wood trim ‘Fineline’ cove with Pearl Chrome highlights (xDrive 20d)

Aluminium Rhombicle dark trim with Pearl Chrome highlights (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Upholstery options:

Leather Canberra Beige with black stitching (xDrive 20d, xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Leather black with black stitching (xDrive 20d and xDrive 30d)

Leather black/ contrast red stitching (xDrive 30i)

Leather Cognac with black stitching (xDrive 20d, xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Interior:

Velour floor mats

Multifunction M leather steering wheel

40:20:40 foldable rear seats

Front sport seats

Smokers package

‘Sensatec’ leather-wrapped dashboard (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Ambient lighting with six pre-defined light designs

Comfort:

Three-zone climate control

BMW gesture control (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for driver’s seat

Rear backrest with electric release button

Cruise control with braking function

Adaptive suspensions

Infotainment:

8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive controller (only on xDrive 20d)

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iDrive Touch featuring handwriting recognition (only on xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Bluetooth with audio streaming, handsfree and USB connectivity

BMW head-up display (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

205W, 12-speaker Hi-Fi loudspeaker (xDrive 20d)

600W, 16 speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system. (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Wireless mobile charging

Navigation

Voice control

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Safety:

Front and rear parking sensors

Parking camera

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Cornering brake control

Electronic stability program

Traction control

Hill launch assist

Hill descent control

Electronic vehicle immobiliser

Electronic parking braking with auto-hold

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Tyre pressure indicator

Run-flat tyres

Side impact protection

Crash sensor and dynamic braking lights

Spare wheel

Drive and Efficiency:

Auto start/stop function

Brake energy regeneration

xDrive 4WD system

Driving modes: ECOPRO, Comfort and Sport (xDrive 20d)

Driving modes: ECOPRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Launch control (xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i)

Automatic rear differential locks.

Verdict: Since the X4 is available in a single feature trim only with minor differences depending on the chosen powertrain, all three versions of the X4 are quite similarly equipped. It gets all the standard features one expects from a car at this price: a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered front seats, adaptive suspensions, leather upholstery and ambient lighting. That said, the more expensive xDrive 30d and xDrive 30i get some extra features, which adds a premium quotient over the xDrive 20d variant. These include a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen with gesture control, a premium sound system, and a more premium finish on the dashboard

The xDrive30d and xDrive 30i also get some extra features for a better experience in the driver’s seat. Both variants get launch control and an extra ‘Sport+’ mode on the drive mode selector.

So, if you are someone who likes to spend time in the driver’s seat, the xDrive 30d and the xDrive 30i are the versions you should go for. Both these models have a 0-100kmph time of around 6 seconds which is 2 seconds less than the more affordable xDrive 20d version. That said, among the xDrive 30i and the xDrive 30d, the xDrive 30d makes more sense since it is not only quicker to the 100kmph mark but also more frugal.

However, if we consider the prices, the xDrive 30i is a more sensible pick over the xDrive 30d because it costs Rs 2.8 lakh less, is just 0.3 seconds slower to 100kmph, and goes about 1.89km less per litre of fuel. The xDrive 30i and the xDrive 30d attract a premium of Rs 2.7 lakh and Rs 5.5 lakh respectively over the base-spec xDrive 20d variant.

