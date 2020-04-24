BMW X1 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA: Feature Wars

Published On Apr 24, 2020 08:00 AM By Tushar for BMW X1

Here’s a brief overview of how the current BMW X1 and soon-to-be-launched 2nd generation Mercedes-Benz GLA compare on the features front

Buying your first luxury SUV is a big deal. It’s a wow moment to have a prestigious brand in your garage. But does buying a luxury car mean sacrificing features for brand bragging rights? It doesn’t have to, as long as you take the time to see what matters most to you.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA will arrive in a brand new generation, with deliveries expected in the second half of 2020. Does it bring something new to the table vs the recently updated BMW X1 ?

Lighting Systems

In its latest update, the BMW X1 makes heavy use of LEDs for its exterior lighting systems. The setup includes LED headlamps, LED tail lamps, LED indicators and daytime running lights. Yes, the tail lights are LED units as well, as are the fog lamps.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA also uses all-LED exterior lights with MULTIBEAM LED headlights. The setup includes cornering lamps that are always active at speeds of upto 50kmph for added visibility.

Wheels

The BMW X1 SportX and xLine variants come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the top-spec M Sport gets a set of 18-inch wheels.

Internationally, the new GLA has up to 20-inch wheels on offer. However, while these would certainly look amazing, they’re impractical for most of our roads. It is likely that the India-spec model will be available with 18-inch wheels, though the version shown at the 2020 Auto Expo used 19-inch wheels.

Convenience

For convenience, the X1 gets cruise control, power-adjustable/foldable exterior mirrors with anti dazzle (driver only), heat protective glazing on the windshields and windows, along with auto headlamps and wipers.

Also included is 2-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a front sliding armrest, powered front seats with memory for the driver, an auto dimming rearview mirror and a recline adjustable 2nd row backrest.

On the convenience front, the new GLA can make the X1 sweat a little. It’s shorter in length than before but features improved cabin space and even gets a sliding 2nd row. It too offers the same features as the X1. But while powered front seats are included in the kitty as well, the memory function is offered for both front occupants, not just the driver.

Feel Good Factor

Inside, the X1 gets a standard panoramic sunroof as standard. It also gets 6-colour ambient lighting, leather upholstery and a choice of black gloss or fine wood trim.

The new GLA shares its cabin design with the new A Class. While there is a generous use of leatherette upholstery, the cabin also features the heavy use of smooth aluminium finishes. This metallic finish extends to the turbine style AC vents as well.

Entertainment & connectivity

The updated X1 gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on all but the base SportX variant. The system offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay, BMW apps and USB inputs. However, it misses out on Android Auto.

Like many other new generation Mercedes-Benz models, the GLA gets a dual screen cockpit setup, in which you get two 10.25-inch screens. This includes the MBUX interface with voice commands. The central screen which controls media can be managed through a trackpad with haptic response and is touch sensitive too. Even the steering controls are touch sensitive and can be used to configure the digital instrument cluster.

