Published On Oct 21, 2021 07:15 PM By Tarun for BMW 5 Series

The limited edition petrol-only variant gets aggressive looking exterior carbon-finished elements

The 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition is priced at Rs 66.30 lakh, demandnding Rs 2.9 lakh over the regular variant.

It features dark carbon inserts on the grille, ORVMs, rear spoiler and 18-inch Jet Black alloy wheels.

The edition is finished in an Alpine white colour.

The cabin remains the same but is finished in a standard Cognac Black theme with contrast stitching.

It features remote control parking, reversing and parking assistant, a 360-degree camera, adaptive suspension with damping control, and launch control.

The Carbon Edition is powered by a 252PS 2-litre twin-turbo petrol engine, just like the regular M Sport variant.

BMW has launched the 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition at Rs 66.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The limited edition variant demands Rs 2.9 lakh over the regular M-Sport variant. The Carbon Edition will be locally produced and is now available for bookings and sale.

The Carbon Edition gets a dark carbon finish on its huge kidney grille, ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), and rear spoiler. The sedan is finished in an Alpine White colour and gets 18-inch Jet Black alloy wheels.

The cabin of the 5 Series M Sport Carbon Edition is finished in a Cognac Black theme with contrast stitching. There are no changes done to the features list and engine specifications.

The limited edition, like the regular M Sport, features remote control parking, reversing and parking assistant, a 360-degree camera, adaptive suspension with damping control, launch control, electrically adjustable front Sports seats, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with Gesture control.

The M Sport is powered by a 2-litre twin-turbo petrol engine rated at 252PS and 350Nm. The 5 Series is also offered with two twin-turbo diesel engines: a 190PS/400Nm 2-litre four-cylinder and a 265PS/620Nm 3-litre six-cylinder. All the engines come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW 5 Series retails from Rs 63.40 lakh to Rs 73.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It rivals the Audi A6 , Mercedes-Benz E-Class , Jaguar XF , and Volvo S90 .

Read More on : BMW 5 Series diesel