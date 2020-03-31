BMW 3 Series vs Rivals: Interior Measurement Compared

Published On Mar 31, 2020 04:38 PM By Nabeel for BMW 3 Series

Which of these affordable luxury sedans offers the most amount of space for your family?

Buying your first luxury car definitely has a grand sense of occasion about it. And this occasion is best shared with friends and family -- not just with a selfie and a story but in person with five in the car. And to do that, you need space, especially on the rear seats. You cannot enjoy the quality of the leather if your shoulders keep rubbing to the person next to you. The BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Jaguar XE are all in their latest iteration in India. So let's compare their claimed interior dimensions and find out which one is the most spacious.

Exterior

But before we dive into the interior measurements, let’s take a quick look at the exterior.

Exterior BMW 3 Series Audi A4 Mercedes C-Class Jaguar XE Length 4709mm 4726mm 4686mm 4691mm Width 2068mm 2022mm 2020mm 2075mm Height 1435mm 1427mm 1442mm 1416mm Wheelbase 2851mm 2820mm 2840mm 2835mm

The longest car here is the Audi A4, followed by the BMW 3 Series. Even in terms of width, the BMW 3 Series comes in second after the Jaguar XE. It even comes in second after the C-Class in terms of height. However, when it comes to wheelbase, the 3 is best-in-class with a lead of 11mm over the C-Class. Overall, the BMW 3 series not only gets the best proportions out of the lot, but also looks the most sporty.

Interior: Front

Now, time to look inside the cars. While the German trio here does mention the front and rear cabin width on their respective websites, the Jaguar does not. However, all cars mention the exact headroom for the front and rear passengers. Let's have a look.

Interior Front BMW 3 Series Audi A4 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Jaguar XE Cabin Width 1456mm 1476mm 1454mm NA Headroom 993mm 1039mm 1039mm 971mm

Surprisingly, the Audi A4 has the most generous elbow room in the front. Surprising because it stood third out of the four cars here in terms of exterior width. The BMW 3 Series comes in second here too, followed by the C-Class. And in terms of headroom, the BMW falls behind the Audi and the Merc, which tie for first place. The Jaguar comes in at the last spot.

Interior: Rear

It's at the back where space is of the utmost importance. Because it's here where your family and friends will decide whether your 50-odd lakh rupees have been well spent or not. Let’s take a look at the claimed dimensions.

Interior Rear BMW 3 Series Audi A4 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Jaguar XE Cabin Width 1460mm 1446mm 1462mm NA Headroom 957mm 953mm 942mm 948mm

Mercedes takes top trumps here with the widest cabin, closely followed by the 3 Series. That said, 2mm makes no practical difference in the real world. But when it comes to headroom, it's the BMW that is the clear winner. It offers even taller passengers a rather comfortable space.

Overall, it's the BMW 3 Series that comes out looking the most consistent. It stays on the second spot in most areas, while the competitors rise and fall. And where it actually matters, in terms of the wheelbase and space for rear passengers, it makes a convincing case for itself.

