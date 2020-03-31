  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsBMW 3 Series vs Rivals: Interior Measurement Compared

BMW 3 Series vs Rivals: Interior Measurement Compared

Published On Mar 31, 2020 04:38 PM By Nabeel for BMW 3 Series

  • 7140 Views
  • Write a comment

Which of these affordable luxury sedans offers the most amount of space for your family?

BMW 3 Series vs rivals

Buying your first luxury car definitely has a grand sense of occasion about it. And this occasion is best shared with friends and family -- not just with a selfie and a story but in person with five in the car. And to do that, you need space, especially on the rear seats. You cannot enjoy the quality of the leather if your shoulders keep rubbing to the person next to you. The BMW 3 Series, Audi A4, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, and the Jaguar XE are all in their latest iteration in India. So let's compare their claimed interior dimensions and find out which one is the most spacious. 

Exterior

But before we dive into the interior measurements, let’s take a quick look at the exterior.

Exterior

BMW 3 Series

Audi A4

Mercedes C-Class

Jaguar XE

Length

4709mm

4726mm

4686mm

4691mm

Width

2068mm

2022mm

2020mm

2075mm

Height

1435mm

1427mm

1442mm

1416mm

Wheelbase

2851mm

2820mm

2840mm

2835mm

Audi A4

The longest car here is the Audi A4, followed by the BMW 3 Series. Even in terms of width, the BMW 3 Series comes in second after the Jaguar XE. It even comes in second after the C-Class in terms of height. However, when it comes to wheelbase, the 3 is best-in-class with a lead of 11mm over the C-Class. Overall, the BMW 3 series not only gets the best proportions out of the lot, but also looks the most sporty. 

Interior: Front

Now, time to look inside the cars. While the German trio here does mention the front and rear cabin width on their respective websites, the Jaguar does not. However, all cars mention the exact headroom for the front and rear passengers. Let's have a look. 

Interior Front

BMW 3 Series

Audi A4

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Jaguar XE

Cabin Width

1456mm

1476mm

1454mm

NA

Headroom

993mm

1039mm

1039mm

971mm

Audi A4 front seats
BMW 3 Series front seats

Surprisingly, the Audi A4 has the most generous elbow room in the front. Surprising because it stood third out of the four cars here in terms of exterior width. The BMW 3 Series comes in second here too, followed by the C-Class. And in terms of headroom, the BMW falls behind the Audi and the Merc, which tie for first place. The Jaguar comes in at the last spot. 

Interior: Rear

It's at the back where space is of the utmost importance. Because it's here where your family and friends will decide whether your 50-odd lakh rupees have been well spent or not. Let’s take a look at the claimed dimensions. 

Interior Rear

BMW 3 Series

Audi A4

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Jaguar XE

Cabin Width

1460mm

1446mm

1462mm

NA

Headroom

957mm

953mm

942mm

948mm

Mercedes-Benz C-Class rear seats
BMW 3 Series rear seats

Mercedes takes top trumps here with the widest cabin, closely followed by the 3 Series. That said, 2mm makes no practical difference in the real world. But when it comes to headroom, it's the BMW that is the clear winner. It offers even taller passengers a rather comfortable space. 

BMW 3 Series

Overall, it's the BMW 3 Series that comes out looking the most consistent. It stays on the second spot in most areas, while the competitors rise and fall. And where it actually matters, in terms of the wheelbase and space for rear passengers, it makes a convincing case for itself.

Read More on : BMW 3 Series Automatic

N
Published by
Nabeel

Write your Comment on BMW 3 Series

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?