Remembering Ford Endeavour: One Of The Best SUVs That We Had

Published On Apr 06, 2023 08:30 PM By Tarun

The Ford Endeavour nameplate was on sale for close to two decades. Here's how it's still a catch despite being off the market.

The day was September 9, 2021. A usual, hectic day in the office, but there was shocking news waiting to break free that day. While we already had a hunch, rumours were rife after Ford’s split with Mahindra after all, it was something we didn’t want to hear.

On that day, Ford, despite putting in a lot of effort, announced that it will cease production of the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, Ecosport and the Endeavour in India. While it had stated that the export models would still be made until 2022, Ford was no longer selling cars in the country. Brand loyalists and enthusiasts started rushing to dealerships to get their hands on leftover stock, while nervous owners started selling their Fords by the troves, to be safe just in case their resale value dropped.

Amidst all of this was one Ford which many hoped had stayed - the Endeavour. The big muscular American SUV was loved by those who had it and even by those who admired it on the roads. Needless to say, it was one of the best SUVs you could buy under Rs 50 lakh. Here’s how it went from being a less popular SUV to a heartthrob:

The First Landing

In 2003, Ford Endeavour debuted in the Indian market. It was a large, long and boxy SUV which had a dominating road presence, just like your regular American SUVs. Chunky bumpers, protruding body cladding and high ground clearance just meant pure SUV business. Launched at a price of Rs 14 lakh, it was costly but was loved by those with fame.

The Endeavour got a torquey 110PS 2.5-litre diesel engine, which seemed underpowered on paper, but was a strong engine for its time. With enough pulling power and the ability to pick quick speeds, it was fun to drive. While rarely anyone took it off-roading, the Endeavour came with four-wheel drive as standard. Massive size, heaps of space, rough and tough and a strong engine were some of the highlights of the SUV. But, just like that, it had its own shortcomings as well. Several of them.

The overall ride quality was uncomfortable and so were the seats, which was one of its biggest issues. With a high price point (for that time), it wasn’t premium. Features like dual zone AC and vents for all three rows, all four power windows, CD player, and cigarette lighter added to the convenience, but the cabin looked very basic for the price. Overall, it was a rugged SUV but it lacked reliability.

After four years, it got a much-needed facelift. Fresh styling and a tweaked cabin made it look more attractive. The suspension setup was also redone for a more family friendly experience. The main upgrade came in the form of a power bump, 143PS and 330Nm now! Although. refinement was still an issue.

In 2009, before it got another facelift, a Thunder version was introduced. This version was plonked with a massive 156PS and 380Nm 3-litre TDCi diesel engine. The Thunder also got a roof-mounted DVD player which made it a theatre on wheels. This was also the year its prime rival, the Toyota Fortuner, made its market entry. Then began the decade-old rivalry.

Soon came the last facelift, which brought with it better quality plastics, finally an automatic transmission and modernities like a touchscreen system and rear parking camera. This version ran for another four years before the second-generation Endeavour, debuted. Now, this was the one we all longed for.

Not A New Generation But A Completely New Endeavour

In 2015, Ford brought the next-generation model of the Endeavour to India. This car was leaps and bounds ahead of the previous generation in almost every way. Gone were the boxy proportions and now the Endeavour was more rounded and muscular looking, just like the WWE’s Big Show. It was so massive that an Alto looked like a toy in front of it.

And it was very modern too. With a price of around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), it featured dual zone AC, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, powered driver seat, front parking sensors, TPMS, and up to seven airbags! For added convenience, it got a semi-parallel park assist, which basically allowed the car to take care of steering when parking in tight spots. For the relaxation of passengers, there was active noise cancellation as well, a feature that we had only heard of in BMWs or Audis, that too the higher-end ones. Crazy features list eh!

All the shortcomings of the previous Endeavour were well taken care of in this version. Ride quality and comfort were a step up here and mainly, the SUV was developed properly for the Indian audience. Gobbling up potholes and undulations were a cakewalk. The handling was also impressive for an SUV its size.

While it came with two diesel engines, the 3.2-litre unit was the one to go for (that we would want everyone to go for). Rated at 200PS and 480Nm, the 3.2-litre, five-cylinder engine was a hoot to drive. The Endeavour 3.2 could touch crazy speeds quickly and was a lot more refined, compared to the older model. It had a smaller 2.2-litre diesel unit as well. All in all, the Endeavour was an all-rounder and hard to find faults with.

In 2019, it got a mild facelift which saw it receive some styling updates and a feature rejig. However, it was soon overshadowed by the BS6 compliant version in 2020. The emission norms disappointed several buyers as the 3.2-litre diesel engine was replaced by a smaller 2-litre unit. And no, it wasn’t the Bi-Turbo engine which came with the Australian-spec Ranger. And a year and a half post the arrival of this BS6 version, we lost the Endeavour entirely.

The Fortuner Mahayudh!

We all know when it came to popularity and the numbers game, the Toyota Fortuner was ahead of the Ford Endeavour. Early Ford cars weren’t so great at being reliable (which was not the case with the second-generation Endeavour), one aspect Toyota excelled at.

A brief comparison between both SUVs showed that the Fortuner was pricier (when the Endeavour was discontinued), it was smaller in size, less feature-rich, and less comfortable as well. In 2009, the Fortuner was a better-looking and more premium car than the Endeavour, but before the American SUV got a generational upgrade, the Toyota had already touched the skies.

A Used Endeavour Perhaps?

The Endeavour is still a sought-after product in the used car market. It’s hard to find a used example which has run less than 50,000 to 60,000 kilometres, but the prices are eye-opening. For a decently run, four or five-year-old Endeavour, be ready to shell out at least Rs 25 lakh or more.

So long, Endeavour. We had a fun run.