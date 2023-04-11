Published On Apr 11, 2023 12:12 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

The Comet EV should be a sub-Rs 10 lakh offering, rivalling the likes of Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3

MG Comet EV is a two-door, four-seater electric hatchback.

Will feature dual 10.25-inch display screens, dual front airbags, auto AC and a rear parking camera.

Could get 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs with a range of up to 300 kilometres.

Prices expected to commence from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG is going to reveal its upcoming small EV on April 19, while the launch of it will happen later. The carmaker recently put out the first teaser of the Comet EV, thereby offering a glimpse of its interior.

The MG Comet EV has a small footprint, with a length that is smaller than even the Tata Nano. While it’s a two-door electric hatchback, seating will be for up to four people. The EV will sport quirky styling inside and out but with several modern touches like flashy wheels and a sleek LED DRL strip up front.

Also Read: 5 Things You Need To Know About The MG Comet EV

The latest teaser of the Comet EV shows dual 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen system and driver’s display), automatic AC and steering-mounted controls. One can also expect dual front airbags, electronic stability control and a rear parking camera to be on offer.

It is sold as the Wuling Almaz EV in the Indonesian market, where it gets 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery pack choices. The smaller pack offers a range of up to 200km, while the bigger one offers up to 300km. It remains to be seen which battery pack will power the Comet. The battery will provide juice to a rear-wheel drivetrain, with the motor offering up to 40PS of performance.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

Prices of the MG Comet EV are expected to start from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), owing to which, the small urban EV will be a rival to the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.