Audi India To Hike Prices Across Lineup By Up To Three Percent

Modified On Mar 03, 2022 06:28 PM By CarDekho

The price hike is a result of rising input costs, effective from April 1

Citing rising input costs, Audi India has announced an upcoming price increment of up to three percent, and it’ll be applicable across the range, which currently includes petrol-powered and electric offerings. The carmaker’s lineup in India comprises the A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, the recently launched Q7, Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7 Sportback and the RS Q8 under the petrol-powered units. Audi’s electric vehicle portfolio includes the e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55 and a couple of electric supercars; the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

The revised ex-showroom prices will be effective from April 1 this year. This is the carmaker’s second price hike in 2022, following the one that was implemented at the start of the year.

Here’s the press release for more information:

Mumbai, March 03, 2022-Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price hike of up to 3% across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input costs and will come into effect from April 01, 2022.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input costs and changing Forex rates, we are required to take a price hike of up to 3% across our model range."

