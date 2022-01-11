Audi India Opens Bookings For The Facelifted Q7

Published On Jan 11, 2022 04:32 PM By Rohit for Audi Q7

You can book the facelifted SUV online and at Audi’s dealerships for Rs 5 lakh

It will be sold in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

Production already underway at the Aurangabad facility.

To get a 3-litre turbo-petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Features include a panoramic sunroof and four-zone climate control.

Expected to be priced from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Audi has commenced bookings (online and at the carmaker’s authorised dealerships) for the facelifted Q7 for Rs 5 lakh. The flagship three-row SUV will be offered in two trims: Premium Plus and Technology.

Production is underway at Audi’s Aurangabad plant ahead of the SUV’s launch.

With this midlife update, the SUV gets revised exterior elements, including tweaked front and rear bumpers, updated headlights and tail lights with dynamic turn indicators, and a redesigned front grille.

Inside, the facelifted model now comes with a three-screen setup for instrumentation, infotainment, and climate control. Audi has equipped the Q7 with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets wireless phone charger, foot-operated tailgate, four-zone climate control, and powered front seats with memory function (only for the driver).

Safety is taken care of by eight airbags, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, and park assist.

The facelifted Q7 will be powered by a single 3-litre turbo-petrol engine (340PS/500Nm), paired with an 8-speed automatic. It will continue with Audi’s ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drivetrain.

Audi is expected to price the facelifted Q7 from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will renew its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90, and BMW X5.