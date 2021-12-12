All The Car News That Mattered This Week In One Place: Upcoming MG & Hyundai EVs, Facelifted Tiguan Launched, 2022 Maruti Ertiga & More

Modified On Dec 12, 2021 08:38 AM By Tarun for Maruti Ertiga

This week, MG and Hyundai announced their upcoming mass-market EVs, Volkswagen finally bought back the facelifted Tiguan, and Kia revealed design sketches of the three-row Carens

This past week, Kia revealed the sketches of its upcoming three-row Carens ahead of its unveiling on December 16, the facelifted Maruti Ertiga was spied testing for the first time, and MG announced its upcoming mass-market 10-lakh electric vehicle. Here's all that and more in our weekly top car news round-up:

Facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan Launched

Volkswagen has bought back the Tiguan SUV in a facelifted avatar. It gets cosmetic upgrades, new features and mainly, a new turbo-petrol engine with AWD.

MG Announces Its Upcoming 10-Lakh EV

MG has confirmed that it will launch a mass-market electric vehicle that will rival the Tata Nexon EV and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 EV, in the Rs 10 lakh-15 lakh range.

Hyundai’s EV Roadmap for India

Hyundai has revealed its EV plans till 2028, where it will launch six electric vehicles. The new EVs will include a mix of body styles and will cater to the mass-market and premium segments.

Kia Carens Design Sketches Revealed

Kia has put out the design sketches of its upcoming three-row SUV, the Carens. The new SUV, based on the Alcazar, will globally debut on December 16.

Facelifted Maruti Ertiga Spied

The 2022 Ertiga has been spotted for the first time. The MPV is expected to receive subtle cosmetic upgrades with new features onboard but without any mechanical upgrades. \

Audi A4 Gets A New And More Affordable Variant

Audi has added a new base-spec Premium variant to the A4 sedan’s lineup. The new variant brings down the starting price by over Rs 3.5 lakh, but misses out on some features.

Jeep Compass Prices Hiked

Jeep has hiked the prices of all the variants of the Compass, by up to Rs 58,000.

