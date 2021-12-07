Kia Reveals Design Sketches Of Carens SUV Ahead Of December 16 Unveil

Published On Dec 07, 2021 04:09 PM By Dhruv for Kia Carens

Carens has a distinct styling under Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, also seen on other global models

Sketches tease athletic exterior design with rugged details.

Interior teased in sketch form as well, with central display integrated into dashboard recess.

Will share its engines and transmissions with the Hyundai Alcazar.

Launch expected in early January 2022.

Will rival the Hector Plus, Alcazar, Safari and XUV700.

Having sent out a teaser a week ago, Korean carmaker Kia has now revealed design sketches of its upcoming SUV, the Carens, which will premiere on December 16. The Carens is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Alcazar, and will be a three row offering with a choice of six or seven seats.

The front end of the Carens features sleek angular LED DRLs with a separate headlight cluster underneath. The grille is the sleek new design seen on other Kia cars globally, however it is a first for India. It is underlined by an LED strip, a practice we generally see on the tail end of cars. The air dam is trapezoidal in shape and much larger than the grille above it, giving it a sportier look further accentuated by the roofline slightly tapering down towards the rear of the car.

Black body cladding is visible along the base of the car’s profile, giving it that rugged appeal. The rear end of the Carens has a rather upright stance, reinforcing its SUV credentials. The tail lamp cluster is an array of LED lights in an edgy design, and are connected by a light bar. There are creases and edges in the tail gate design, as well as the bumper to match its overall sporty aesthetic.

These design sketches look quite close to production but as you might notice, details like the door handles are missing. The alloy wheels and tyre sizes are also more for visual appeal, although Kia could choose to offer a similar design in a more realistic size (16 or 17 inches).

Kia has also given us a peek at the interior with a teaser sketch, where the steering wheel and gear lever (automatic) look like they have been lifted straight from the Seltos. The touchscreen seems set into the dashboard, as revealed by earlier spy shots. The features list will likely be similar to the Hyundai Alcazar, so you can expect a digital instrument cluster, the 10.25-inch touchscreen with full smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and auto parking brake on the Carens. It may even get a few features over the Hyundai offering.

The Carens should also share its engines with the Alcazar, so a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (159PS) and a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS) should be the two choices. A 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic (torque converter) will be the options with both engines, however, you might not be able to spec them with all variants.

The Carens is expected to be launched in early January 2022 and will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700. We expect it to undercut the Alcazar and be priced between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom).