This flagship electric sedan from Mercedes-Benz offers an ARAI-claimed range of 857 km and still packs over 500 PS of power

Shaan Mukherjee, a popular singer best known for his songs featured in major Bollywood hits, has made a big purchase recently. Mercedes-Benz shared on their social media that Shaan has bought the German brand’s flagship luxury EV in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.

Shaan’s EQS sports the Sodalite Blue Metallic paint, and while we can’t see the interiors clearly, the sedan seems to have the Neva grey leather seats, which will likely be paired with a Balao brown upholstery shade. Here is more information about the electric Mercedes sedan.

Powertrain

The EQS 580 comes with a 107.8 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors in an all-wheel-drive setup. Together, these electric motors churn out 523 PS and 855 Nm, which is enough to let this luxury sedan reach 100 kmph from standstill in less than 5 seconds.

The EQS 580 comes with an ARAI-claimed range of 857 km while the WLTP range of around 600 km is more likely in the real world. Its massive battery pack can be juiced up from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes, using a 200 kW DC fast charger.

Features & Safety

As the electric equivalent to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the EQS 580 is highly equipped. It features a 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen that consists of a digital driver’s display, an infotainment touchscreen, and a front passenger display. It also offers multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a 15-speaker 710 W Burmester sound system, and powered seats with massage function.

For safety, the electric sedan offers nine airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a host of ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features such as brake assist, lane departure warning, driver attention assist, steering assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC is priced at Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom), and it is a rival to the likes of BMW i7, Audi RS e-tron and Porsche Taycan.

