5 Things Mahindra XUV700 Offers Over The Tata Safari Facelift

The new Safari is more feature-rich than ever, but the Mahindra XUV700 still has an edge

The 2023 Tata Safari has got comprehensive updates in terms of design, features and safety. It remains a direct rival to the 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700. Both Safari and XUV700 offer a well equipped package, but there are 5 things which the Mahindra SUV offers over its Tata competition.

12-Speaker Sound System

Both Indian SUVs come with premium sound systems in their top variants, but one has a slight edge in terms of the tally of speakers. The Mahindra XUV700 comes with a 12-speaker Sony sound system which has 4 customised acoustic modes. On the other hand, the Tata Safari gets a 10-speaker JBL audio system with 13 JBL audio modes.

Electric Smart Door Handles

A feature previously limited to luxury-end products, the Mahindra XUV700 gets electric smart door handles. By design, they sit flat with the body but pop out when the car is unlocked to allow you to open the door, and pop back into place when locking the car. Meanwhile, the Tata Safari comes with conventional door handle design.

Lane Keep Assist

Mahindra has equipped the XUV700 with the lane keep assist features, which is the part of its advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. The Safar’s ADAS kit on the other hand only comes with lane departure warning and lane change alert.

The lane keep assist feature prevents the vehicle from wandering into the other lane by identifying the road markings through the sensors. Please note that Tata will be adding this feature to its own ADAS suite for Safari soon, via a software update. For now, the XUV700 is a step ahead.

Option Of A Petrol Engine

If you are specifically looking for a 3-row petrol SUV, you can consider the Mahindra XUV700 as it also gets the option of a 2-litre turbo petrol engine which makes 200PS and 380Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

However, you cannot consider the Tata Safari as it continues to be a diesel-only offering with a 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

All Wheel Drive

With the Mahindra XUV700’s diesel automatic variant, you also get the choice of an all-wheel-drivetrain (AWD). But the Tata Safari is only available in a front-wheel-drive option. One may argue that the XUV700 is more of an SUV compared to the modern-day Safari, thanks to this feature differentiation.

These are the 5 things that the Mahindra XUV700 offers over the Tata Safari facelift. If you wish to know what the Tata Safari facelift offers over the Mahindra SUV, head here. Which of these SUVs do you like more? Share your thoughts below.

