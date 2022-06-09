Fisker Teases Interior And More Details Of India-Boud PEAR Electric Crossover

Published On Jun 09, 2022 07:21 PM By Sonny

It has a roomy cabin design thanks to large surface areas for the windows and gets a panoramic glass roof too

Fisker has teased more details about its upcoming affordable EV, the PEAR.

New design sketch of the cabin reveals a minimalistic design with a focus on spaciousness.

It will get both RWD and AWD configurations and two battery options too.

The PEAR aims to offer 500km of range from its Hyper Range version.

Fisker is aiming for a starting price of US $29,000 (approx. Rs 22.55 lakh).

The Fisker PEAR could be the next big thing in affordable, long-range EVs after the Tesla Model 3 with a target starting price of just below US $29,000 (approx. Rs 22.55 lakh). While there is a long way till getting to see a production-spec version of it, the American carmaker has revealed more details of its ambitious electric offering.

The PEAR (an acronym for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) will be a sporty crossover, smaller than the Fisker Ocean SUV. In the cabin sketch teaser, one can see the low windowline that allows for large glass surfaces providing an enhanced sense of interior space. The A-pillar seems to have an unusual jointed design, going forwards before angling down to meet the body.

The dashboard seems minimalistic with just a column to affix the large, vertically-oriented central display. Its central console rises up to a suitable height for the middle armrest. The PEAR will also feature a panoramic glass roof. Fisker also announced a new type of boot design for the PEAR, called the Fisker Houdini trunk, claiming it to be an alternative to traditional rear cargo hatches.

Fisker will offer the PEAR with both rear-wheel-drive (single-motor) and all-wheel-drive (dual-motor) configurations. It will be available with two battery packs with the larger Hyper Range version promising a range of around 500km. While not setting any records in the max range department, it is a sufficient target that most affordable EVs struggle to achieve in the real world.

More details of the Fisker PEAR are slated to be revealed over the remainder of 2022. Once ready, there are plans for this American EV to be made and sold in India as well.