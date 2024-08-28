All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 vs Mahindra XUV700 MX: Which Base Variant You Should Buy?

Modified On Aug 28, 2024 07:31 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 5K Views
  • Write a comment

The base-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with rear-wheel drive, whereas the Mahindra XUV700 base variant features front-wheel drive option

5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 vs Mahindra XUV700 MX

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in our markets, starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). While it competes with other off-roaders, it can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to its sibling, the Mahindra XUV700. Let’s compare the base variants of both SUVs to see which offers better value for your money.

Prices

5 Door Mahindra Thar MX1
Mahindra XUV700 MX

Before we continue, let’s compare the prices of the base variants for these Mahindra SUVs.

Model

Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1*

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 MX**

Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

* Only the RWD prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been unveiled

  • The MX1 variant of the Thar Roxx is approximately Rs 1 lakh more affordable if you are considering the petrol engine option compared to the MX variant of XUV700 (5-seater option). 

  • Similarly, for the diesel engine, the Thar Roxx remains Rs 60,000 more affordable than the XUV700.

Dimensions

5 Door Mahindra Thar MX1
Mahindra XUV700 MX

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra XUV700

Difference

Length

4,428 mm

4,695 mm

(-267 mm)

Width

1,870 mm

1,890 mm

(-20 mm)

Height

1,923 mm

1,755 mm (with roof rails)

168 mm

Wheelbase

2,850 mm

2,750 mm

100 mm

  • The XUV700 is longer and wider than the Thar Roxx by 267 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

  • However, the Thar Roxx is taller than the XUV700 by 168 mm and offers more wheelbase than the latter. Note that the height mentioned for XUV700 also includes roof rails.

  • Despite being longer, the XUV700 has a 100 mm shorter wheelbase compared to the Thar Roxx.

Powertrain 

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1

Mahindra XUV700 MX

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

Power

162 PS

152 PS

200 PS

155 PS

Torque

330 Nm

330 Nm

380 Nm

360 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

Drivetrain

Rear-wheel drive (RWD)

Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

  • Both the Thar Roxx and XUV700 gets 2-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer. However, the XUV700's engine produces 38 PS and 50 Nm more output compared to the Thar Roxx. Both base variants come with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

  • The XUV700 in diesel delivers slightly more power and 30 Nm more torque compared to the Thar Roxx. With this engine, Mahindra offers manual transmission option only. 

  • The base variant of the Thar Roxx is available only with rear-wheel drive, whereas the base variant of the XUV700 comes with front-wheel drive.

  • Mahindra also offers four-wheel drive (4WD) option with the higher-spec variants of the Thar Roxx, while the XUV700 is offered with all-wheel-drive (AWD) on the higher trims. 

Also See: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Base Variant Detailed In 10 Images

Features

5 Door Mahindra Thar MX1
Mahindra XUV700 MX

 

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1

Mahindra XUV700 MX

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights 

  • 18-inch steel wheels (without covers)

  • LED turn indicators on the fenders

  • Sidestepper

  • LED tail lights

  • LED headlights with follow-me-home function

  • 17-inch steel wheels

  • Flush-type door handles 

  • Turn indicators on ORVMs

  • LED tail lights

Interior

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Front centre sliding armrest

  • Sunglass holder

  • Adjustable headrests for all passengers

  • 5 seater

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Front centre armrest with storage 

  • Adjustable headrests for all seats 

  • 5- and 7- seats options 

Comfort and Convenience

  • Push-button start/stop         

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Analogue cluster with coloured MID (multi-information display)

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • All four power windows

  • 12V socket at the front

  • USB Type-C charging port at the rear

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • 7-inch MID

  • Tilt-adjustment on steering wheel

  • USB port at the front

  • USB type-C port at the rear

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • All four power windows

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch infotainment system

  • 4 speakers

  • 8-inch infotainment system

  • Wired Android Auto

  • 4 speakers

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential) 

  • Seat belt reminder for all passengers

  • 3-point seat belt for all passengers

  • Central locking

  • Height-adjustable seat belts at the front

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Dual airbags

  • Rear parking sensors

  • ISOFIX anchors

  • Electronic brake force distribution 

Key Takeaways

  • Both SUVs, offer a range of features in their base variants. These include LED lighting, front armrest, all four power windows, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and steering-mounted controls.

  • The Thar Roxx, however, stands out with additional features such as larger wheels, side steps, push-button start/stop, and a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system. On the safety front, it also includes 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and seat-belt reminders.

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1
Mahindra XUV700 MX

  • In contrast, the base-spec variant of the XUV has an 8-inch touchscreen which supports wired Android Auto. It is important to note that the bigger touchscreen on the base-spec Thar Roxx doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

  • In comparison, the XUV700 offers flush-type door handles, multiple seating configurations, and a larger MID.

Verdict

From the above comparison, we can clearly state that the recently introduced Thar Roxx offers more features and a better safety package. In contrast, the XUV700 provides more powerful engines. If you prioritise rugged looks, a bigger touchscreen  and safety, the Thar Roxx might be the better choice. On the other hand, if you prefer a powerful, spacious, and a comfortable family SUV with essential features, and are willing to invest more, the XUV700 could be the better option.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Thar ROXX on road price

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 vs Mahindra XUV700 MX: Which Base Variant You Should Buy?
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience