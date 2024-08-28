Modified On Aug 28, 2024 07:31 PM By Samarth for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The base-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with rear-wheel drive, whereas the Mahindra XUV700 base variant features front-wheel drive option

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in our markets, starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). While it competes with other off-roaders, it can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to its sibling, the Mahindra XUV700. Let’s compare the base variants of both SUVs to see which offers better value for your money.

Prices

Before we continue, let’s compare the prices of the base variants for these Mahindra SUVs.

Model Price Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1* Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 13.99 lakh Mahindra XUV700 MX** Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh

* Only the RWD prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been unveiled

The MX1 variant of the Thar Roxx is approximately Rs 1 lakh more affordable if you are considering the petrol engine option compared to the MX variant of XUV700 (5-seater option).

Similarly, for the diesel engine, the Thar Roxx remains Rs 60,000 more affordable than the XUV700.

Dimensions

Mahindra Thar Roxx Mahindra XUV700 Difference Length 4,428 mm 4,695 mm (-267 mm) Width 1,870 mm 1,890 mm (-20 mm) Height 1,923 mm 1,755 mm (with roof rails) 168 mm Wheelbase 2,850 mm 2,750 mm 100 mm

The XUV700 is longer and wider than the Thar Roxx by 267 mm and 20 mm, respectively.

However, the Thar Roxx is taller than the XUV700 by 168 mm and offers more wheelbase than the latter. Note that the height mentioned for XUV700 also includes roof rails.

Despite being longer, the XUV700 has a 100 mm shorter wheelbase compared to the Thar Roxx.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Mahindra XUV700 MX Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS 152 PS 200 PS 155 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm 380 Nm 360 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

Both the Thar Roxx and XUV700 gets 2-litre turbo-petrol unit on offer. However, the XUV700's engine produces 38 PS and 50 Nm more output compared to the Thar Roxx. Both base variants come with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

The XUV700 in diesel delivers slightly more power and 30 Nm more torque compared to the Thar Roxx. With this engine, Mahindra offers manual transmission option only.

The base variant of the Thar Roxx is available only with rear-wheel drive, whereas the base variant of the XUV700 comes with front-wheel drive.

Mahindra also offers four-wheel drive (4WD) option with the higher-spec variants of the Thar Roxx, while the XUV700 is offered with all-wheel-drive (AWD) on the higher trims.

Also See: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Base Variant Detailed In 10 Images

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Mahindra XUV700 MX Exterior LED projector headlights

18-inch steel wheels (without covers)

LED turn indicators on the fenders

Sidestepper

LED tail lights LED headlights with follow-me-home function

17-inch steel wheels

Flush-type door handles

Turn indicators on ORVMs

LED tail lights Interior Fabric upholstery

Front centre sliding armrest

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all passengers

5 seater Fabric upholstery

Front centre armrest with storage

Adjustable headrests for all seats

5- and 7- seats options Comfort and Convenience Push-button start/stop

Steering-mounted controls

Manual AC with rear vents

Analogue cluster with coloured MID (multi-information display)

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

All four power windows

12V socket at the front

USB Type-C charging port at the rear Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Steering-mounted controls

7-inch MID

Tilt-adjustment on steering wheel

USB port at the front

USB type-C port at the rear

Manual AC with rear vents

All four power windows Infotainment 10.25-inch infotainment system

4 speakers 8-inch infotainment system

Wired Android Auto

4 speakers Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential)

Seat belt reminder for all passengers

3-point seat belt for all passengers

Central locking

Height-adjustable seat belts at the front

ISOFIX child seat mounts Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX anchors

Electronic brake force distribution

Key Takeaways

Both SUVs, offer a range of features in their base variants. These include LED lighting, front armrest, all four power windows, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and steering-mounted controls.

The Thar Roxx, however, stands out with additional features such as larger wheels, side steps, push-button start/stop, and a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system. On the safety front, it also includes 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, and seat-belt reminders.

In contrast, the base-spec variant of the XUV has an 8-inch touchscreen which supports wired Android Auto. It is important to note that the bigger touchscreen on the base-spec Thar Roxx doesn’t support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

In comparison, the XUV700 offers flush-type door handles, multiple seating configurations, and a larger MID.

Verdict

From the above comparison, we can clearly state that the recently introduced Thar Roxx offers more features and a better safety package. In contrast, the XUV700 provides more powerful engines. If you prioritise rugged looks, a bigger touchscreen and safety, the Thar Roxx might be the better choice. On the other hand, if you prefer a powerful, spacious, and a comfortable family SUV with essential features, and are willing to invest more, the XUV700 could be the better option.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Thar ROXX on road price