The Thar Roxx offers premium features and powerful engines, but there’s one key area where we feel it should have certainly fared better

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, shortly after its launch, has become one of the most popular SUVs in India, thanks to its desirable road presence, premium features, powerful engines, and aggressive pricing. The Thar Roxx is essentially a 5-door version of the Thar, and here are the things we liked and disliked about the SUV after having put it through its paces.

Pros

Road Presence

While the Thar 3-door already has enough road presence, the Thar Roxx takes it up by a few notches. The latter is bigger in every dimension, which includes its massively 400 mm long wheelbase, than its 3-door counterpart. Due to its dimensions, the Thar Roxx stands taller than most compact and midsize family SUVs in India, including the Tata Safari, MG Hector, and even the Mahindra XUV700. All of this makes the Thar Roxx a very desirable SUV in its price range.

A Premium Cabin

Inside, the Thar Roxx is being offered with a dual-tone black and white cabin theme. Unlike some of its direct rivals such as the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny, the Thar Roxx also gets soft touch on the upper part of the dashboard and on the door pads. You also get white leatherette seat upholstery with the Thar Roxx, and even the steering wheel is wrapped in leatherette. All of this helps elevate the premiumness quotient and makes it a more welcoming interior.

Loaded With Features

Despite being an off road SUV, the Thar Roxx will not disappoint you in terms of features. The list includes dual 10.25-inch screens for the infotainment and digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and ventilated front seats. It also features a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The safety kit on the Thar Roxx includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

A Well-Equipped Base Variant

Even if you opt for the entry-level variant of the Thar Roxx, you won’t be disappointed as Mahindra has ensured that all the must-have amenities are provided. The base-spec MX1 variant of the SUV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen, steering-mounted audio controls, a 4-speaker sound system, all-four power windows, and push-button start/stop. On the safety front, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. You can avail all of this at an introductory price of Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Wide Range Of Variants

Mahindra is offering the Thar Roxx in two broad variant levels: MX and AX. These further branch out into the following sub-variants: MX- MX1, MX3 and MX5, and AX- AX3L, AX5L and AX7L. Along with these, the Thar Roxx also gets turbo-petrol and diesel engine choices, both offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Most of the petrol variants are rear-wheel-drive versions, while an optional 4-wheel-drive is also available, but only with the diesel.

Powerful Engine Options

The Thar Roxx gets both petrol and diesel engine choices. The details specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD RWD/ 4WD*

^AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

*RWD - Rear-wheel-drive/4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Both petrol and diesel versions of the Thar Roxx offer high power and torque output that you won’t feel underpowered in any situation. These engines easily handle long drives, even with a full load, and overtaking is very easy. The petrol engine, however, feels quicker and smoother than the diesel engine. Sound insulation and vibrations are well controlled in both petrol and diesel engines.

Enough Boot Space

Thanks to its extended wheelbase and a taller stance, the Mahindra Thar Roxx offers a boot space of 644 litres (considered up to the roof height). This is much better than all compact SUVs available in the market in the similar price range.

Cons

Ride Quality Isn’t Good

During our first drive experience, we found that the Thar Roxx has a stiff suspension setup, which results in significant side-to-side movement on uneven surfaces. You can easily feel potholes and speed breakers inside the cabin, and this effect is more pronounced in the second-row seats. The body roll is also apparent even on smoother roads. Therefore, if you are looking for an SUV with a comfortable ride, the Thar Roxx may not be the ideal choice.

Low Fuel Efficiency

Since the Thar Roxx comes with powerful petrol and diesel engines, its fuel efficiency is relatively low, especially for the automatic variants. You can expect under 10 kmpl for the petrol automatic and under 12 kmpl for the diesel automatic.

White Interior

The Thar Roxx is an off-road SUV, yet it features white interiors, which means it can easily get dirty. The roof liner, in particular, is white fabric and will be difficult to clean. However, the seats are upholstered in white leatherette, which is more manageable and easier to clean.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It takes on the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door.

