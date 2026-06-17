2026 Honda ZR-V Booking Details: Booking Process, Website, And Delivery Timeline Explained

Honda has officially launched the all-new Honda ZR-V in India, expanding its SUV portfolio with a premium offering positioned a few segments above the Elevate. The SUV is expected to be priced north of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda ZR-V combines a sleek urban design, a feature-loaded cabin, advanced safety technology and a strong-hybrid powertrain, making it an attractive option for buyers looking for a premium family SUV with Japanese reliability.

If the Honda ZR-V has caught your attention, here's a detailed look at how you can book one and when you can expect delivery.

How To Book The Honda ZR-V?

For online booking, visit Honda’s official India website and go to the booking section. Then follow the steps below:

Select the model - Honda ZR-V.

Pick your preferred exterior colour.

Enter your state, city, or pincode.

Choose your accessories

Since the ZR-V is available in a single variant and powertrain, you don’t need to choose between different options like you would have to with other Honda cars.

After completing these steps, the website will display a list of nearby dealerships.

Choose your preferred dealership and fill in your personal details, including your mobile number and email ID. You can then proceed to pay the booking amount online to confirm your reservation.

Dealership Booking Process

You can also book the Honda ZR-V by visiting your nearest Honda dealership.

A salesperson will provide a complete walkaround of the SUV.

You can request a detailed explanation of features and specifications.

Interested buyers can also schedule a test drive, which we highly recommend.

Share your personal details for registration purposes.

Finalise the colour of the SUV.

Pay the booking amount to reserve your Honda ZR-V.

Do note: Before finalising your booking, we recommend taking your family along to the showroom since they will also be spending time in the car. While purchasing a family-focused SUV, it becomes essential to make sure that your family finds the car comfortable.

Delivery Timeline

Deliveries of the Honda ZR-V are expected to commence from July 2026

The waiting period will also depend on the colour option you opt for and the dealership you choose.

2026 Honda ZR-V Details

The Honda ZR-V is a sophisticated Japanese SUV that is positioned above the Elevate in Honda’s lineup, and is for those who want a reliable SUV that is comfortable for five people. It blends modern and sporty styling, giving it a very eye-catching and premium look.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with all the features that you would need. You get a large touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, powered front seats, ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also offers connected car technology, ambient lighting, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system to elevate the in-cabin experience.

Safety features include a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, LEVEL-2 ADAS, ISOFIX mounts, 8 airbags, and a Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Here’s a look at its powertrain specifications:

Engine 2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with strong-hybrid setup Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT*

*electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission

The Honda ZR-V is likely to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZR-V will serve as a rival to full-size SUVs such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and Jeep Meridian.

If you want to know more about the Honda ZR-V, check out our detailed unveil report.