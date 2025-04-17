2025 Skoda Kodiaq Variant-wise Features Explained
Published On Apr 17, 2025 05:01 PM By Bikramjit
-
The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in an entry-level Sportline and a top-end Selection L&K variants, with both having a well-loaded package
The new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Czech carmaker’s top tier SUV now comes in two variants, namely the base-spec Sportline and the top-end Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K). Alongside an updated suite of features, the Kodiaq continues with a familiar powertrain setup which now offers a little more power than before. All discussed, we take a look at the new Kodiaq’s variant-wise features next.
2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline
The Skoda Kodiaq’s entry-level Sportline variant starts things off with these features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
l
|
|
|
Even though, the Sportline is the entry-variant of the Kodiaq, it is loaded with most of the essential features one would need from the Kodiaq and is our choice. Highlights here include the 12.90-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 13-speaker Canton sound system, 9 airbags and a rearview camera. Furthermore, it gets the LED lighting elements and a Black Suede leather interior finish. If ventilated seats would have been on offer instead of heated seats, then it would have completed the package.
2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Selection Laurin & Klement
The top-end Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement gets all these features over the Sportline variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
NA
|
For the added cost, the Skoda Kodiaq in its top-spec brings a few good-to-have things extra in terms of exterior and interior equipment as well as comfort, convenience and safety. There’s no addition in the infotainment space though. It gets Skoda’s three extra Simply Clever features alongside leather upholstery in a black/tan theme, better front seats with ventilation and massage feature, a 360-degree camera and an automatic parking assist feature. You’ll also enjoy driving this variant more with 6 drive modes in play: Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow and Individual.
2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain Options
The new Skoda Kodiaq continues with its turbo-petrol engine option, combined with an all-wheel drive system and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is however retuned this time as it returns more power than before.
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
204 PS (+14 PS)
|
Torque
|
320 Nm (same as before)
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT*
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
14.86 kmpl
|
Drivetrain
|
All-wheel-drive (AWD)
*DCT- dual clutch transmission
2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Price And Rivals
The Skoda Kodiaq is priced as follows:
|
Kodiaq Sportline
|
Kodiaq Selection L&K
|
Difference
|
Rs 46.89 lakh
|
Rs 48.69 lakh
|
Rs 1.8 lakh
*Both prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
It is assembled locally on our shores and will pose competition to other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian. It will also lock horns with the MG Majestor upon its launch in India.
