    2025 Skoda Kodiaq Variant-wise Features Explained

    Published On Apr 17, 2025 05:01 PM By Bikramjit

    1.5K Views
    The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in an entry-level Sportline and a top-end Selection L&K variants, with both having a well-loaded package

    The new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Czech carmaker’s top tier SUV now comes in two variants, namely the base-spec Sportline and the top-end Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K). Alongside an updated suite of features, the Kodiaq continues with a familiar powertrain setup which now offers a little more power than before. All discussed, we take a look at the new Kodiaq’s variant-wise features next.

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline

    Skoda Kodiaq Sportline front
    Skoda Kodiaq Sportline dashboard

    The Skoda Kodiaq’s entry-level Sportline variant starts things off with these features:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • LED headlights with cornering and welcome function

    • LED taillights with welcome effect

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Suede upholstery

    • Panoramic sunroof

    l

    • Heated ORVMs with memory feature

    • Dual gloveboxes

    • Front and rear power windows

    • Umbrella 

    • Door-panel waste bin

    • Bag hooks in boot

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • 3-zone auto AC

    • Power adjustable front sport seats with memory function

    • Front seat thigh support extender 

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Sliding & reclining second row seats

    • Rear-centre armrest with cupholders in 2nd row

    • 4x 45W USB C charging ports

    • Smart Dials

    • Display cleaner

    • Paddle shifter

    • Cruise Control

    • 12.90-icnh touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay

    • 13-speaker Canton sound system

    • 2-wireless phone chargers with ventilation

    • 9 airbags

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Traction control system

    • Rain brake support

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Hydraulic brake assist

    • Keyless entry

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear-view camera

     

    Even though, the Sportline is the entry-variant of the Kodiaq, it is loaded with most of the essential features one would need from the Kodiaq and is our choice. Highlights here include the 12.90-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 13-speaker Canton sound system, 9 airbags and a rearview camera. Furthermore, it gets the LED lighting elements and a Black Suede leather interior finish. If ventilated seats would have been on offer instead of heated seats, then it would have completed the package. 

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Selection Laurin & Klement

    The top-end Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement gets all these features over the Sportline variant:

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts

    • Light bar in the grille

    • Leather Upholstery

    • 2-spoke leather finished steering wheel

    • Double-side carpet in boot

    • Power-adjustable front seats with massage, ventilation, heating and memory function

    • 6 drive modes

    NA

    • Advanced Driver attention and drowsiness monitor

    • Pre Crash proactive passenger protection system

    • Hill start assist

    • Hill descent control

    • 360-degree camera

    • Auto-park assist

     

    For the added cost, the Skoda Kodiaq in its top-spec brings a few good-to-have things extra in terms of exterior and interior equipment as well as comfort, convenience and safety. There’s no addition in the infotainment space though. It gets Skoda’s three extra Simply Clever features alongside leather upholstery in a black/tan theme, better front seats with ventilation and massage feature, a 360-degree camera and an automatic parking assist feature. You’ll also enjoy driving this variant more with 6 drive modes in play: Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow and Individual.

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain Options

    The new Skoda Kodiaq continues with its turbo-petrol engine option, combined with an all-wheel drive system and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is however retuned this time as it returns more power than before.

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    204 PS (+14 PS)

    Torque

    320 Nm (same as before)

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    14.86 kmpl

    Drivetrain

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    *DCT- dual clutch transmission

    2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Price And Rivals

    The Skoda Kodiaq is priced as follows:

    Kodiaq Sportline

    Kodiaq Selection L&K

    Difference

    Rs 46.89 lakh

    Rs 48.69 lakh

    Rs 1.8 lakh

    *Both prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    It is assembled locally on our shores and will pose competition to other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian. It will also lock horns with the MG Majestor upon its launch in India.

