2025 Skoda Kodiaq Variant-wise Features Explained

The new Skoda Kodiaq is available in an entry-level Sportline and a top-end Selection L&K variants, with both having a well-loaded package

The new 2025 Skoda Kodiaq has been launched in India at Rs 46.89 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The Czech carmaker’s top tier SUV now comes in two variants, namely the base-spec Sportline and the top-end Selection Laurin & Klement (L&K). Alongside an updated suite of features, the Kodiaq continues with a familiar powertrain setup which now offers a little more power than before. All discussed, we take a look at the new Kodiaq’s variant-wise features next.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Sportline

The Skoda Kodiaq’s entry-level Sportline variant starts things off with these features:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlights with cornering and welcome function

LED taillights with welcome effect

18-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Suede upholstery

Panoramic sunroof l Heated ORVMs with memory feature

Dual gloveboxes

Front and rear power windows Umbrella

Door-panel waste bin

Bag hooks in boot 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

3-zone auto AC

Power adjustable front sport seats with memory function

Front seat thigh support extender

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rear window sunshades

Sliding & reclining second row seats

Rear-centre armrest with cupholders in 2nd row

4x 45W USB C charging ports

Smart Dials

Display cleaner

Paddle shifter

Cruise Control 12.90-icnh touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay

13-speaker Canton sound system

2-wireless phone chargers with ventilation 9 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Traction control system

Rain brake support

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Hydraulic brake assist

Keyless entry

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear-view camera

Even though, the Sportline is the entry-variant of the Kodiaq, it is loaded with most of the essential features one would need from the Kodiaq and is our choice. Highlights here include the 12.90-inch infotainment, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 13-speaker Canton sound system, 9 airbags and a rearview camera. Furthermore, it gets the LED lighting elements and a Black Suede leather interior finish. If ventilated seats would have been on offer instead of heated seats, then it would have completed the package.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Selection Laurin & Klement

The top-end Skoda Kodiaq Laurin & Klement gets all these features over the Sportline variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts

Light bar in the grille Leather Upholstery

2-spoke leather finished steering wheel

Double-side carpet in boot Power-adjustable front seats with massage, ventilation, heating and memory function

6 drive modes NA Advanced Driver attention and drowsiness monitor

Pre Crash proactive passenger protection system

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

360-degree camera

Auto-park assist

For the added cost, the Skoda Kodiaq in its top-spec brings a few good-to-have things extra in terms of exterior and interior equipment as well as comfort, convenience and safety. There’s no addition in the infotainment space though. It gets Skoda’s three extra Simply Clever features alongside leather upholstery in a black/tan theme, better front seats with ventilation and massage feature, a 360-degree camera and an automatic parking assist feature. You’ll also enjoy driving this variant more with 6 drive modes in play: Eco, Normal, Sport, Offroad, Snow and Individual.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Powertrain Options

The new Skoda Kodiaq continues with its turbo-petrol engine option, combined with an all-wheel drive system and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The engine is however retuned this time as it returns more power than before.

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS (+14 PS) Torque 320 Nm (same as before) Transmission 7-speed DCT* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 14.86 kmpl Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT- dual clutch transmission

2025 Skoda Kodiaq: Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq is priced as follows:

Kodiaq Sportline Kodiaq Selection L&K Difference Rs 46.89 lakh Rs 48.69 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh

*Both prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

It is assembled locally on our shores and will pose competition to other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Jeep Meridian. It will also lock horns with the MG Majestor upon its launch in India.

