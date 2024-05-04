Published On May 04, 2024 05:36 PM By Ansh for Porsche Panamera

It is priced at Rs 1.69 crore, which came out last year, and comes with a V6 twin-turbo petrol engine

The third-generation Porsche Panamera has finally landed on Indian shores five months after it was launched in the country. Priced at Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom), the 2024 Panamera comes with an updated design, a sporty and feature packed cabin, and a V6 powertrain. Here is everything you need to know about the 4-door performance saloon.

Exterior

Compared to the previous generation, the 2024 Panamera gets subtle design changes. The front now gets a redesigned bumper with larger air dams, and it comes with new headlights which have been derived from the Taycan.

On the side, it comes with new alloy wheels, and you also get the option of multiple new wheel designs (some of which cost over Rs 5 lakh). The rear has been redesigned as well which now comes with slim connected LED tail lights.

Interior

The cabin of the new Panamera is much like any other Porsche car, like the Taycan or the Cayenne. The dashboard layout in the Panamera is nearly identical to the ones in the aforementioned cars, and it comes in an all-black shade.

However, you can customize this cabin as you like by going for different coloured upholstery, specific contrast stitching, shading of door handles, and by choosing from multiple themes for the dashboard accents.

The most noticeable thing inside this cabin is the screen setup. It has three screens: a driver’s display, an infotainment system, and a display for the front passenger. While most things can be controlled with these screens, Porsche still offers physical controls for the AC.

Features & Safety

Porsche allows you to choose what features you want in your Panamera, but the basic list has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, 14-speaker Bose sound system, and ambient lighting. Features like panoramic sunroof, seat ventilation and heading, front passenger display, and massage function can be added for an additional cost.

In terms of safety, it gets multiple airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), remote parking assist, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Powertrain

The India-spec 2024 Panamera comes with only one engine option, which is a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol unit. This engine is paired only to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and makes 353 PS and 500 Nm in a rear-wheel-drive system.

With this engine, the Porsche Panamera gets a top-speed of 272 kmph and has a 0-100kmph time of 5.1 seconds. Globally, the Panamera also gets a 4-litre V8 engine option, which makes 680 PS, and can do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds.

Price & Rivals

The third-generation Porsche Panamera is priced in India at Rs 1.69 crore (ex-showroom) but customisation can take this price much higher. In the Indian market, it is a sportier alternative to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, and Audi A8 L.

