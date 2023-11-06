Modified On Nov 06, 2023 12:22 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

While you can see a tailpipe below the bumper, this camouflaged Punch has its exhaust baked into the bumper

Punch EV to get mild design updates over the regular model, likely similar styling to Nexon EV.

Tata claims it will get a driving range of over 500km, official powertrain details pending.

Features could include a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, up to 6 airbags and a rear parking camera.

Can be launched this year at an expected starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Punch EV has been under development for quite some time and while we wait for its arrival, the camouflaged test mule continues to be spied on the roads. In the latest spy shots, the side and rear profile of the Punch EV were spotted clearly, giving us hints of its design and misguiding us at the same time. Have a look at the spy shots yourself.

Is It The Punch EV?

Yes, while there is a tailpipe below the bumper, it most likely has been stuck on to make us think it's the ICE (internal combustion engine) Tata Punch. There are two reasons for us to believe that this is the electric version. First, the Punch EV has been spotted previously with rear wheel disc brakes, which can also be seen in these spy shots, and secondly, the current ICE Punch has its tailpipe design integrated into the rear bumper, not sticking out below it.

The Punch EV will also get other design changes including fresh new alloy wheels, which look inspired from the ones we saw on the facelifted Tata Nexon EV. Based on the spy shots so far, the Punch EV could get a redesigned grille and updated air dams. The overall design of the micro SUV will be similar to its petrol counterpart, but Tata could add EV-specific blue elements all around, similar to the ones seen on the Tigor EV and Tiago EV.

Cabin & Features

The cabin can also get a new theme to highlight its electric nature but the details of that are slim. However, from a previous spy shot, we know that its dashboard will house a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel with a backlit Tata logo.

The rest of the features could be a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview camera.

Battery Pack & Range

We previously believed that the Punch EV would get similar battery packs as the Tiago EV and Tiago EV, with a claimed range of between 300km to 350km. However, recently officials from Tata confirmed that the Punch EV will be sporting a claimed range of over 500km, which means that this small EV will house a bigger battery pack with more efficient motors for that extra distance.

Launch & Price

The Tata Punch EV is expected to debut by the end of this year and arrive at an expected starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3 while serving as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

