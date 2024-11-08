2024 Maruti Dzire Buy Or Hold: Is It Worth The Wait Or Should You Pick Its Rivals?

Modified On Nov 08, 2024 06:01 PM By Shreyash

The new-generation Maruti Dzire was unveiled recently with new design and features. Is it really worth the wait? We find out here

The new-generation Maruti Dzire has already been revealed with a fresh design, Swift-inspired cabin, added features, and a new Z series petrol engine that comes from the 2024 Swift. The Dzire is set to be launched on November 11, while its pre-bookings are already open for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Do the changes in the 2024 Dzire make it worth the wait, or should you opt for one of its rivals: the Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, or Tata Tigor? Let’s find out.

Model Price 2024 Maruti Dzire Rs 6.70 lakh onwards (expected) Hyundai Aura Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh Honda Amaze Rs 7.20 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh Tata Tigor Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Hyundai Aura: Buy For Premium Cabin Experience And Features

If you're looking for a premium cabin and a refined driving experience in the sub-4m sedan category, the Hyundai Aura is the one to consider. All of this combined with a long list of features and a good safety net makes it an almost complete package. The Aura is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), available with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). The 1.2-litre petrol engine also comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit (69 PS/95 Nm). Thanks to dual cylinder technology, the Aura – even in CNG guise – offers a usable boot space. This is because two CNG tanks are placed below the boot floor replacing the spare wheel. The spare wheel has been placed under the body which can be easily pulled down when needed.

Honda Amaze: Buy For Looks, Well-appointed Interior, And Comfort

The Honda Amaze is known for its elegant design, well-appointed interior, and a comfortable ride. The Amaze comes with features such as 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC, cruise control, and paddle shifters (in CVT). However, it does miss out on some important features, such as an auto-dimming IRVM and 6 airbags. The Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (90 PS), available with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. That said, do note that Honda is set to launch the new-generation Amaze next month, and its fascia has already been teased via a design sketch.

Tata Tigor: Buy For Affordable Price And CNG Automatic

The Tata Tigor comes in an attractive price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.40 lakh. The Tigor was one of first subcompact sedans in India to get a high safety rating of four stars. The Tigor can be had with both petrol and CNG powertrain options. The former makes 86 PS and 113 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, while the latter comes with a reduced output of 73.5 PS and 96 Nm, unlike its rivals, it’s the only CNG subcompact sedan in India to come with both 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. The Tigor was also the first subcompact sedan in India to come with dual cylinder technology.

2024 Maruti Dzire: Hold For Modern Looks, New Features And High Fuel Efficiency

Maruti has already unveiled the 2024 Dzire and it not only comes with fresh design, including an all new fascia, alloy wheels, and LED lighting elements, along with updated interior inspired from the Swift. It also gets some first-in-segment features like a single-pane sunroof and a 360-degree camera. The 2024 Dzire uses a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Z series petrol engine which debuted on the latest-gen Swift. It makes 82 PS and 112 Nm and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. Maruti is also offering the new Dzire with an optional CNG powertrain, which has a reduced output of 70 PS and 102 Nm. It can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2024 Dzire offers a claimed efficiency of up to 25.71 kmpl in petrol and 33.73 km/kg in CNG.

Now, will you wait for the 2024 Maruti Dzire or will you pick one of its rivals? Share your opinions in the comments below…

