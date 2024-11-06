2024 Maruti Dzire Breaks Cover Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Modified On Nov 06, 2024 03:18 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Dzire 2024

The 2024 Dzire looks completely different from the new Swift on the outside, however it has same interior and powertrain options as its hatchback counterpart

Bookings for the new-generation Dzire are already underway for Rs 11,000.

Available in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus.

On the outside, it gets sleek LED headlights, new alloy wheels, and new Y-shaped LED tail lights.

Gets the same dashboard layout as the Swift, but gets a dual-tone black and beige theme.

Feature highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof (segment first).

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and a 360-degree camera.

Uses the same 82 PS 1.2-litre Z series 3 cylinder petrol engine as the Swift.

Also offered in CNG with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Maruti Dzire has finally been unveiled and is set to go on sale on November 11. It features a fresh design, a Swift-inspired cabin layout (as was prevalent on previous generations as well), and a new Z-Series petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. Maruti is offering the new Dzire in four broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Let’s take a closer look at how the new Dzire looks and what it offers in detail.

A Fresh Design

The 2024 Dzire has now completely distinguished itself from the Swift in terms of design. It has a large grille with multiple horizontal slats, which is different from the Swift’s honeycomb pattern grille sporting a chrome strip. It gets sleek LED headlights that sport horizontal DRLs, and an aggressively designed front bumper which also integrates restyled fog lamp housings.

The overall profile and the windowline still looks quite similar to its outgoing version, however, the 2024 Dzire rides on newly designed 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, we can also see that the new Dzire has Y-shaped LED tail lights connected by a chrome element.

Swift Inspired Cabin

Although the new-generation Dzire looks completely different from the outside, the dashboard layout is identical to that of the Swift. However, unlike the all-black interior of the Swift, the new Dzire gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with fake wooden inserts on the dashboard. Even the flat-bottom steering wheel here is the same as the one offered in some other Maruti cars like the Swift and Baleno.

Also Check Out: New Honda Amaze Could Get These 5 Features Over The Current Model

Features And Safety

Maruti has equipped the 2024 Dzire with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, auto AC with rear vents, analogue driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control. The Dzire is the first subcompact sedan in India to come with a single-pane sunroof.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors. Over the Swift, the Dzire also gets a 360-degree camera (segment first).

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Dzire uses the new 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine which debuted on the new Swift. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3 cylinder Z series petrol-CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT) 33.73 km/kg

Expected Price And Rivals

The new-generation Dzire is expected to be priced from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the new-generation Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Aura.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.