2024 Kia Carnival variant-wise features explained

The 2024 Carnival will come in a choice of two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus

The 2024 Kia Carnival has been unveiled ahead of its launch on October 3. This refreshed fourth-generation model will be available in two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus. Kia has now revealed all the details of the India-spec Carnival, including its variant-wise features. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant brings to the table:

Kia Carnival Limousine

The Kia Carnival Limousine has the following features:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED headlights

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Silver roof rails

Body-coloured outside door handles with chrome inserts

Front and rear skid plates

Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp

Side sill garnish with black inserts Black and white dual-tone interior

3-row seating layout with captain seats in the 2nd row

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

2nd row roof-mounted AC vents with controls

3rd row roof-mounted AC vents

Electrically sliding doors for rear passengers

2nd and 3rd-row sunshade curtains

Silver inside door handles

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Illuminated glovebox

Ambient lighting 12.3-inch driver’s display

Dual sunroofs

12-way powered driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support and memory function

8-way powered co-driver’s seat

Front row seats with heating and ventilation function

2nd-row seats with sliding and reclining functions

60:40 folding 3rd-row seats

3-zone auto AC

Push-button start/stop

Two USB ports on each row

Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirrors)

Paddle shifters

Driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart) 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 speakers

Connected car tech 8 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC) with hill assist control

All four disc brakes

360-degree camera with blind spot assist

3-pointer seatbelt for all passengers with seatbelt reminders

Front, rear and side parking sensors

TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

Rear occupant alert

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Rear wiper

The entry-level Limousine variant of the 2024 Kia Carnival is decently feature-loaded, offering auto-LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Comfort features include captain seats in the second row and front-row seats with heating and ventilation. Safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus

The range-topping Kia Carnival Limousine Plus adds the following features over the ones offered with the previous Limousine variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED rear fog lamp

Puddle lamps

Front and rear chrome skid plates

Side sill garnish with matte chrome inserts Tan and black dual-tone interior Powered tailgate

2nd-row seats with heating, ventilation and leg support functions

11-inch heads-up display (HUD)

Wireless phone charger 12-speaker Bose sound system Rain-sensing wipers

The Kia Carnival Limousine Plus enhances the Limousine variant with LED rear fog lamps, a powered tailgate, and an 11-inch HUD. It also gets heated, ventilated second-row seats with leg support.

Powertrain Option

Kia will offer the India-spec model with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 193 PS and 441 Nm. It will come mated exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Price and Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be coming to India as a CBU (completely built unit) import, so we expect it to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will serve as a premium alternative to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. It will be a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

