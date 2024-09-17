All
2024 Kia Carnival Variant-wise Features Explained

Published On Sep 17, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

The 2024 Carnival will come in a choice of two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus

The 2024 Kia Carnival has been unveiled ahead of its launch on October 3. This refreshed fourth-generation model will be available in two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus. Kia has now revealed all the details of the India-spec Carnival, including its variant-wise features. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant brings to the table:

Kia Carnival Limousine

Kia Carnival gets dual sunroof

The Kia Carnival Limousine has the following features:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto-LED headlights

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Silver roof rails

  • Body-coloured outside door handles with chrome inserts

  • Front and rear skid plates

  • Rear spoiler with high-mounted stop lamp

  • Side sill garnish with black inserts

  • Black and white dual-tone interior

  • 3-row seating layout with captain seats in the 2nd row

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • 2nd row roof-mounted AC vents with controls

  • 3rd row roof-mounted AC vents

  • Electrically sliding doors for rear passengers

  • 2nd and 3rd-row sunshade curtains

  • Silver inside door handles

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Illuminated glovebox

  • Ambient lighting

  • 12.3-inch driver’s display

  • Dual sunroofs

  • 12-way powered driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support and memory function

  • 8-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Front row seats with heating and ventilation function

  • 2nd-row seats with sliding and  reclining functions

  • 60:40 folding 3rd-row seats

  • 3-zone auto AC

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Two USB ports on each row

  • Day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirrors)

  • Paddle shifters

  • Driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport and Smart)

  • 12.3-inch  touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 speakers

  • Connected car tech

  • 8 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC) with hill assist control

  • All four disc brakes

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot assist

  • 3-pointer seatbelt for all passengers with seatbelt reminders

  • Front, rear and side parking sensors

  • TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

  • Rear occupant alert

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

  • Rear wiper

Kia Carnival gets 3-row seating option

The entry-level Limousine variant of the 2024 Kia Carnival is decently feature-loaded, offering auto-LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Comfort features include captain seats in the second row and front-row seats with heating and ventilation. Safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus

Kia Carnival Limousine Plus interior

The range-topping Kia Carnival Limousine Plus adds the following features over the ones offered with the previous Limousine variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • LED rear fog lamp

  • Puddle lamps

  • Front and rear chrome skid plates

  • Side sill garnish with matte chrome inserts

  • Tan and black dual-tone interior

  • Powered tailgate

  • 2nd-row seats with heating, ventilation and leg support functions

  • 11-inch heads-up display (HUD)

  • Wireless phone charger

  • 12-speaker Bose sound system

  • Rain-sensing wipers

The Kia Carnival Limousine Plus enhances the Limousine variant with LED rear fog lamps, a powered tailgate, and an 11-inch HUD. It also gets heated, ventilated second-row seats with leg support.

Powertrain Option

2024 Kia Carnival gets 18-inch alloy wheels

Kia will offer the India-spec model with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 193 PS and 441 Nm. It will come mated exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Price and Rivals

Kia Carnival rear three-fourth

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be coming to India as a CBU (completely built unit) import, so we expect it to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will serve as a premium alternative to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. It will be a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

