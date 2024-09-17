2024 Kia Carnival Variant-wise Features Explained
Published On Sep 17, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Kia Carnival
The 2024 Carnival will come in a choice of two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus
The 2024 Kia Carnival has been unveiled ahead of its launch on October 3. This refreshed fourth-generation model will be available in two variants: Limousine and Limousine Plus. Kia has now revealed all the details of the India-spec Carnival, including its variant-wise features. Here’s a detailed look at what each variant brings to the table:
Kia Carnival Limousine
The Kia Carnival Limousine has the following features:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The entry-level Limousine variant of the 2024 Kia Carnival is decently feature-loaded, offering auto-LED headlights, LED fog lamps, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Comfort features include captain seats in the second row and front-row seats with heating and ventilation. Safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.
Also Read: Your Vehicle Will Now Be Charged ZERO Toll On National And Express Highways, But Only For A Limited Distance
Kia Carnival Limousine Plus
The range-topping Kia Carnival Limousine Plus adds the following features over the ones offered with the previous Limousine variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Kia Carnival Limousine Plus enhances the Limousine variant with LED rear fog lamps, a powered tailgate, and an 11-inch HUD. It also gets heated, ventilated second-row seats with leg support.
Powertrain Option
Kia will offer the India-spec model with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 193 PS and 441 Nm. It will come mated exclusively with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
Price and Rivals
The 2024 Kia Carnival will be coming to India as a CBU (completely built unit) import, so we expect it to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).
It will serve as a premium alternative to MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. It will be a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.
0 out of 0 found this helpful