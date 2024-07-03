  • English
  • Login / Register

2024 Hyundai Creta Is Getting Closer To 1 Lakh Units Sales

Published On Jul 03, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

  • 599 Views
  • Write a comment

The updated SUV was launched in January 2024 and it came with a new design, updated cabin, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine option

2024 Hyundai Creta Sales Since Launch

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched back in January 2024 and since its launch it has crossed the 90,000 units sales mark. In under 6 months, 91,348 units of the compact SUV have been dispatched, which is 11 percent more than the same period last year with the pre-facelift model. Here is everything you need to know about the facelifted Hyundai Creta.

Powertrain Options

Engine

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

116 PS

160 PS

Torque

144 Nm

250 Nm

253 Nm

Transmission

6MT, CVT

6MT, 6AT

7DCT

The 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines have been retained from the pre-facelift model, which have the same output figures as before, and are available with both manual and automatic transmissions. 

2024 Hyundai Creta Diesel Engine

However, the carmaker has added a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has the highest power and torque output in its class. This engine is the most powerful in the segment, and is offered only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Features & Safety

2024 Hyundai Creta Cabin

Hyundai has equipped the new Creta with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Also See: Hyundai Creta EV Interior Seen On Camera Yet Again, This Time Showing The Dual-screens Setup

In terms of passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

2024 Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has priced the Creta from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. If you want a sportier-looking Creta, you can have a look at the Hyundai Creta N Line.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Do follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.

Read More on : Creta on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
2024 Hyundai Creta Is Getting Closer To 1 Lakh Units Sales
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience