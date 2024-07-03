Published On Jul 03, 2024 08:01 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta

The updated SUV was launched in January 2024 and it came with a new design, updated cabin, and a more powerful turbo-petrol engine option

The facelifted Hyundai Creta was launched back in January 2024 and since its launch it has crossed the 90,000 units sales mark. In under 6 months, 91,348 units of the compact SUV have been dispatched, which is 11 percent more than the same period last year with the pre-facelift model. Here is everything you need to know about the facelifted Hyundai Creta.

Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 116 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6MT, CVT 6MT, 6AT 7DCT

The 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines have been retained from the pre-facelift model, which have the same output figures as before, and are available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

However, the carmaker has added a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which has the highest power and torque output in its class. This engine is the most powerful in the segment, and is offered only with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission).

Features & Safety

Hyundai has equipped the new Creta with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

In terms of passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and autonomous emergency braking.

Price & Rivals

Hyundai has priced the Creta from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is a rival to the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. If you want a sportier-looking Creta, you can have a look at the Hyundai Creta N Line.

