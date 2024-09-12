Published On Sep 12, 2024 07:27 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

The entry-level petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700 are more affordable, but the Alcazar undercuts top-spec variants of both of its rivals by over Rs 2 lakh

The Hyundai Alcazar recently received a midlife update with which it not only got design updates, but now also includes more premium features. All of this makes the 2024 Alcazar a more potent rival to the Mahindra XUV700 and MG Hector Plus. Let’s see how the 2024 Alcazar petrol fares against its direct competitors in terms of prices.

Petrol Manual

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Mahindra XUV700 MG Hector Plus MX 7-seater - Rs 14.49 lakh Executive 7-seater - Rs 14.99 lakh MX (E) 7-seater - Rs 14.99 lakh AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 16.89 lakh Prestige 7-seater - Rs 17.18 lakh AX5 S (E) 7-seater - Rs 17.39 lakh AX5 7-seater - Rs 18.19 lakh Select Pro 7-seater - Rs 18.20 lakh AX5 (E) 7-seater - Rs 18.69 lakh Platinum 7-seater - Rs 19.46 lakh AX7 7-seater - Rs 19.49 lakh AX7 6-seater - Rs 19.69 lakh Sharp Pro 6/7-seater - Rs 20.63 lakh

Key Takeaways

The base-spec petrol variant of the Mahindra XUV700 undercuts the entry-level variant of the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar by Rs 50,000.

The MG Hector Plus petrol, on other hand, has the highest starting price here of Rs 18.20 lakh, which is Rs 3.2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh more than the entry-level variants of the Alcazar and XUV700, respectively.

The Alcazar’s costliest petrol-manual variant is the Platinum 7-seater priced at Rs 19.46 lakh, which is almost similar to both higher-spec AX7 6- and 7-seater variants of the XUV700. Both SUVs at this price range get features like dual 10.25-inch screens (one each for the infotainment and driver’s display), dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and complete suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

However the Alcazar’s Platinum variant additionally gets wireless phone charger for both front and second-row, 8-way powered driver’s seat compared to 6-way powered driver’s seat of the XUV700.

The higher-spec Sharp Pro variant of the MG Hector Plus costs over Rs 1 lakh more than the Platinum variant of the Alcazar. Unlike the Alcazar, the Hector Plus here misses out on a premium sound system, wireless phone charger for second-row, and dual-zone AC. However, the Hector Plus here gets a bigger 14-inch touchscreen, compared to the 10.25-inch screen of the new Alcazar.

Hyundai has carried on with the same 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine for the 2024 Alcazar as the SUV’s pre-facelift model. This engine makes 160 PS and 253 Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The MG Hector Plus also uses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which makes 143 PS and 250 Nm. It also comes paired to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The XUV700 is the most powerful 3-row petrol SUV here which uses a larger 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, making 200 PS and 380 Nm. Like the other two SUVs, the XUV700 petrol manual is also available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Petrol Automatic

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Mahindra XUV700 MG Hector Plus AX5 S 7-seater AT - Rs 18.49 lakh AX5 7-seater AT - Rs 19.79 lakh Platinum DCT 7-seater - Rs 20.91 lakh AX7 7-seater AT - Rs 20.99 lakh Platinum DCT 6-seater - Rs 21 lakh Signature DCT 7-seater - Rs 21.20 lakh AX7 6-seater - Rs 21.19 lakh Signature DCT 6-seater - Rs 21.40 lakh Sharp Pro CVT 6/7-seater - Rs 21.97 lakh Savvy Pro CVT 6/7-seater - Rs 22.93 lakh AX7 L 7-seater AT - Rs 23.49 lakh AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 23.69 lakh

Key Takeaways

The Mahindra XUV700 is the most affordable petrol automatic 3-row SUV, undercutting the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Alcazar by nearly Rs 2.5 lakh.

The top-spec 6-seater Signature variant of the Hyundai Alcazar undercuts the top-spec Savvy Pro variant of the MG Hector Plus by over Rs 1.5 lakh. The Alcazar here is more feature loaded as it gets wireless phone charger for both front and rear passengers, electric boss mode, and 8-way powered co-driver’s seat.

Hyundai’s facelifted 3-row SUV is also almost Rs 2.3 lakh more affordable than the top-spec 6-seater variant of the Mahindra XUV700. It offers the same set of advantages over the XUV700 as mentioned above.

All three SUVs here with their top-spec variants come with level 2 ADAS.

The Alcazar petrol automatic comes mated to a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT), whereas the XUV700’s petrol automatic version comes paired to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

MG Hector Plus, with its turbo-petrol engine, offers the choice of a CVT automatic gearbox.

All prices are ex-showroom

