2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar undercuts the top-spec variants of all three of its rivals by over Rs 5 lakh
The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is now on sale, featuring a fresh design, an updated interior, and a new set of features. The Alcazar primarily competes with the Tata Safari, the 6/7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. All four SUVs, including the Alcazar, are available with the option of a diesel engine. Here’s how the diesel version of the updated Alcazar compares to its rivals in terms of price.
Diesel Manual
|
2024 Hyundai Alcazar
|
Tata Safari
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
MG Hector Plus
|
MX 7-seater - Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Smart - Rs 15.49 lakh
|
MX 7-seater E - Rs 15.49 lakh
|
*Executive 7-seater - Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Smart(O) - Rs 15.99 lakh
|
*Prestige 7-seater - Rs 17.18 lakh
|
Pure - Rs 16.99 lakh
|
Pure(O) - Rs 17.49 lakh
|
Style 6/7-seater - Rs 17.30 lakh
|
AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 17.49 lakh
|
AX5 S 7-seater E - Rs 17.99 lakh
|
Pure+ - Rs 18.69 lakh
|
AX5 7-seater - Rs 18.79 lakh
|
Pure+ S - Rs 18.99 lakh
|
*Platinum 7-seater - Rs 19.46 lakh
|
Pure+ S Dark - Rs 19.29 lakh
|
Select Pro 7-seater - Rs 19.82 lakh
|
Adventure - Rs 19.99 lakh
|
AX7 7-seater - Rs 20.15 lakh
|
AX7 6-seater - Rs 20.19 lakh
|
Adventure+ - Rs 21.49 lakh
|
Smart Pro 6-seater - Rs 21.23 lakh
|
Adventure+ Dark - Rs 21.99 lakh
|
Adventure+ A - Rs 22.49 lakh
|
AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 22.49 lakh
|
Sharp Pro 7-seater - Rs 22.50 lakh
|
AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 22.69 lakh
|
Sharp Pro 6-seater - Rs 22.76 lakh
|
Accomplished - Rs 23.49 lakh
|
Accomplished Dark - Rs 23.79 lakh
|
Accomplished+ Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.09 lakh
|
Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 25.29 lakh
|
Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.39 lakh
*Also available in Matte paint option
Key Takeaways
-
Among all 3-row SUVs, the Mahindra XUV700 has the lowest starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. It undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Safari by Rs 50,000, whereas the base-spec Alcazar facelift by Rs 1 lakh.
-
The MG Hector Plus has the relatively highest starting price here, and its entry-level variant is Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the entry-level variant of Hyundai Alcazar.
-
The mid-spec Prestige variant of the Alcazar facelift, Pure (O) variant of the Safari, and base-spec Style variant of the Hector Plus are closely priced. Both the facelifted Alcazar and Safari Pure (O) get features like LED headlights with LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen, and automatic AC. The Alcazar additionally gets dual-zone AC, while the Safari gets a 6-speaker sound system.
-
The Hector's Style variant priced at Rs 17.30 lakh comes with halogen headlights, and only comes with a basic music system.
-
The Alcazar’s one-below-top Platinum diesel manual variant, priced at Rs 19.61 lakh, comes out to be the most affordable SUV in this comparison to feature level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This variant of the Alcazar undercuts the ADAS equipped variants of the Safari and XUV700 by nearly Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.
-
Hyundai has equipped Alcazar with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari use the same 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both come with a 6-speed manual transmission.
-
The most powerful of all here is the XUV700 that is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 185 PS/420 Nm). Like all other SUVs here, it also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Also Check Out: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
Diesel Automatic
|
2024 Hyundai Alcazar
|
Tata Safari
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 18.99 lakh
|
Pure+ - Rs 19.49 lakh
|
Pure+ S - Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Pure+ S Dark - Rs 20.29 lakh
|
AX5 7-seater - Rs 20.39 lakh
|
Platinum 7-seater - Rs 20.91 lakh
|
*Platinum 6-seater - Rs 21 lakh
|
Platinum 6-seater Matte - Rs 21.15 lakh
|
Signature 7-seater - Rs 21.20 lakh
|
*Signature 6-seater - Rs 21.40 lakh
|
AX7 7-seater - Rs 21.59 lakh
|
AX7 6-seater - Rs 21.79 lakh
|
Adventure+ - Rs 22.89 lakh
|
AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 22.79 lakh
|
Adventure+ Dark - Rs 23.39 lakh
|
Adventure+ A - Rs 23.89 lakh
|
AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 24.14 lakh
|
AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 24.19 lakh
|
Accomplished - Rs 24.89 lakh
|
AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 24.99 lakh
|
Accomplished Dark - Rs 25.19 lakh
|
Accomplished+ - Rs 26.39 lakh
|
Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 26.49 lakh
|
Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.69 lakh
|
Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.79 lakh
Key Takeaways
-
The XUV700 is the most affordable diesel automatic SUV here, undercutting the entry-level diesel automatic variants of the Alcazar and Safari by Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.
-
The top-spec Signature 6-seater variant Alcazar is almost Rs 40,000 more affordable than the one-below-top AX7 6-seater variant of the XUV700. Over the XUV700, the Alcazar gets electric boss mode, 8-way adjustable front seats, and wireless phone charger for second-row seats.
-
Tata Safari’s mid-spec Adventure automatic variant is priced closest to the top-spec Hyundai Alcazar. The Alcazar here again comes out to be a better equipped SUV here as it not only gets a complete suite of level 2 ADAS, but also features like 8-way powered front seats, electric boss mode, and dual-zone AC.
-
All three SUVs here in diesel come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
- The XUV700 however automatic comes in a higher state of tune, making 185 PS and 450 Nm.
All prices are ex-showroom
