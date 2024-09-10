All
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Diesel vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Modified On Sep 10, 2024 07:28 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar undercuts the top-spec variants of all three of its rivals by over Rs 5 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar facelift, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is now on sale, featuring a fresh design, an updated interior, and a new set of features. The Alcazar primarily competes with the Tata Safari, the 6/7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. All four SUVs, including the Alcazar, are available with the option of a diesel engine. Here’s how the diesel version of the updated Alcazar compares to its rivals in terms of price.

Diesel Manual

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Tata Safari

Mahindra XUV700

MG Hector Plus
   

MX 7-seater - Rs 14.99 lakh

  
 

Smart - Rs 15.49 lakh

MX 7-seater E - Rs 15.49 lakh

  

*Executive 7-seater - Rs 15.99 lakh

Smart(O) - Rs 15.99 lakh

    
       

*Prestige 7-seater - Rs 17.18 lakh

Pure - Rs 16.99 lakh

    
 

Pure(O) - Rs 17.49 lakh

  

Style 6/7-seater - Rs 17.30 lakh
   

AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 17.49 lakh

  
   

AX5 S 7-seater E - Rs 17.99 lakh

  
       
 

Pure+ - Rs 18.69 lakh

AX5 7-seater - Rs 18.79 lakh

  
 

Pure+ S - Rs 18.99 lakh

    

*Platinum 7-seater - Rs 19.46 lakh

Pure+ S Dark - Rs 19.29 lakh

    
     

Select Pro 7-seater - Rs 19.82 lakh
 

Adventure - Rs 19.99 lakh

AX7 7-seater - Rs 20.15 lakh

  
   

AX7 6-seater - Rs 20.19 lakh

  
 

Adventure+ - Rs 21.49 lakh

  

Smart Pro 6-seater - Rs 21.23 lakh
 

Adventure+ Dark - Rs 21.99 lakh

    
 

Adventure+ A - Rs 22.49 lakh

AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 22.49 lakh

Sharp Pro 7-seater - Rs 22.50 lakh
   

AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 22.69 lakh

Sharp Pro 6-seater - Rs 22.76 lakh
 

Accomplished - Rs 23.49 lakh

    
 

Accomplished Dark - Rs 23.79 lakh

    
 

Accomplished+ Rs 24.99 lakh

    
 

Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.09 lakh

    
 

Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 25.29 lakh

    
 

Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.39 lakh

    

*Also available in Matte paint option

Key Takeaways

2024 Hyundai Alcazar front look

  • Among all 3-row SUVs, the Mahindra XUV700 has the lowest starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. It undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Safari by Rs 50,000, whereas the base-spec Alcazar facelift by Rs 1 lakh.

  • The MG Hector Plus has the relatively highest starting price here, and its entry-level variant is Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the entry-level variant of Hyundai Alcazar. 

  • The mid-spec Prestige variant of the Alcazar facelift, Pure (O) variant of the Safari, and base-spec Style variant of the Hector Plus are closely priced. Both the facelifted Alcazar and Safari Pure (O) get features like LED headlights with LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen, and automatic AC. The Alcazar additionally gets dual-zone AC, while the Safari gets a 6-speaker sound system.

2023 MG Hector front

  • The Hector's Style variant priced at Rs 17.30 lakh comes with halogen headlights, and only comes with a basic music system. 

  • The Alcazar’s one-below-top Platinum diesel manual variant, priced at Rs 19.61 lakh, comes out to be the most affordable SUV in this comparison to feature level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This variant of the Alcazar undercuts the ADAS equipped variants of the Safari and XUV700 by nearly Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

  • Hyundai has equipped Alcazar with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari use the same 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

  • The most powerful of all here is the XUV700 that is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 185 PS/420 Nm). Like all other SUVs here, it also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Claimed Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Diesel Automatic

2024 Hyundai Alcazar

Tata Safari

Mahindra XUV700
   

AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 18.99 lakh
 

Pure+ - Rs 19.49 lakh

  
 

Pure+ S - Rs 19.99 lakh

  
 

Pure+ S Dark - Rs 20.29 lakh

AX5 7-seater - Rs 20.39 lakh

Platinum 7-seater - Rs 20.91 lakh

    

*Platinum 6-seater - Rs 21 lakh

    
     

Platinum 6-seater Matte - Rs 21.15 lakh

    

Signature 7-seater - Rs 21.20 lakh

    
     

*Signature 6-seater - Rs 21.40 lakh

    
   

AX7 7-seater - Rs 21.59 lakh
   

AX7 6-seater - Rs 21.79 lakh
 

Adventure+ - Rs 22.89 lakh

AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 22.79 lakh
 

Adventure+ Dark - Rs 23.39 lakh

  
 

Adventure+ A - Rs 23.89 lakh

  
   

AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 24.14 lakh
   

AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 24.19 lakh
 

Accomplished - Rs 24.89 lakh

AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 24.99 lakh
 

Accomplished Dark - Rs 25.19 lakh

  
 

Accomplished+ - Rs 26.39 lakh

  
 

Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 26.49 lakh

  
 

Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.69 lakh

  
 

Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.79 lakh

  

Key Takeaways

Mahindra XUV700

  • The XUV700 is the most affordable diesel automatic SUV here, undercutting the entry-level diesel automatic variants of the Alcazar and Safari by Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

  • The top-spec Signature 6-seater variant Alcazar is almost Rs 40,000 more affordable than the one-below-top AX7 6-seater variant of the XUV700. Over the XUV700, the Alcazar gets electric boss mode, 8-way adjustable front seats, and wireless phone charger for second-row seats.

Tata Safari Facelift

  • Tata Safari’s mid-spec Adventure automatic variant is priced closest to the top-spec Hyundai Alcazar. The Alcazar here again comes out to be a better equipped SUV here as it not only gets a complete suite of level 2 ADAS, but also features like 8-way powered front seats, electric boss mode, and dual-zone AC.

  • All three SUVs here in diesel come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • The XUV700 however automatic comes in a higher state of tune, making  185 PS and 450 Nm.

All prices are ex-showroom

