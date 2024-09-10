Modified On Sep 10, 2024 07:28 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar undercuts the top-spec variants of all three of its rivals by over Rs 5 lakh

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is now on sale, featuring a fresh design, an updated interior, and a new set of features. The Alcazar primarily competes with the Tata Safari, the 6/7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700, and the MG Hector Plus. All four SUVs, including the Alcazar, are available with the option of a diesel engine. Here’s how the diesel version of the updated Alcazar compares to its rivals in terms of price.

Diesel Manual

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 MG Hector Plus MX 7-seater - Rs 14.99 lakh Smart - Rs 15.49 lakh MX 7-seater E - Rs 15.49 lakh *Executive 7-seater - Rs 15.99 lakh Smart(O) - Rs 15.99 lakh *Prestige 7-seater - Rs 17.18 lakh Pure - Rs 16.99 lakh Pure(O) - Rs 17.49 lakh Style 6/7-seater - Rs 17.30 lakh AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 17.49 lakh AX5 S 7-seater E - Rs 17.99 lakh Pure+ - Rs 18.69 lakh AX5 7-seater - Rs 18.79 lakh Pure+ S - Rs 18.99 lakh *Platinum 7-seater - Rs 19.46 lakh Pure+ S Dark - Rs 19.29 lakh Select Pro 7-seater - Rs 19.82 lakh Adventure - Rs 19.99 lakh AX7 7-seater - Rs 20.15 lakh AX7 6-seater - Rs 20.19 lakh Adventure+ - Rs 21.49 lakh Smart Pro 6-seater - Rs 21.23 lakh Adventure+ Dark - Rs 21.99 lakh Adventure+ A - Rs 22.49 lakh AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 22.49 lakh Sharp Pro 7-seater - Rs 22.50 lakh AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 22.69 lakh Sharp Pro 6-seater - Rs 22.76 lakh Accomplished - Rs 23.49 lakh Accomplished Dark - Rs 23.79 lakh Accomplished+ Rs 24.99 lakh Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.09 lakh Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 25.29 lakh Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 25.39 lakh

*Also available in Matte paint option

Key Takeaways

Among all 3-row SUVs, the Mahindra XUV700 has the lowest starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh. It undercuts the entry-level variant of the Tata Safari by Rs 50,000, whereas the base-spec Alcazar facelift by Rs 1 lakh.

The MG Hector Plus has the relatively highest starting price here, and its entry-level variant is Rs 1.3 lakh more expensive than the entry-level variant of Hyundai Alcazar.

The mid-spec Prestige variant of the Alcazar facelift, Pure (O) variant of the Safari, and base-spec Style variant of the Hector Plus are closely priced. Both the facelifted Alcazar and Safari Pure (O) get features like LED headlights with LED DRLs, 10.25-inch touchscreen, and automatic AC. The Alcazar additionally gets dual-zone AC, while the Safari gets a 6-speaker sound system.

The Hector's Style variant priced at Rs 17.30 lakh comes with halogen headlights, and only comes with a basic music system.

The Alcazar’s one-below-top Platinum diesel manual variant, priced at Rs 19.61 lakh, comes out to be the most affordable SUV in this comparison to feature level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). This variant of the Alcazar undercuts the ADAS equipped variants of the Safari and XUV700 by nearly Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

Hyundai has equipped Alcazar with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari use the same 2-litre diesel engine which makes 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both come with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The most powerful of all here is the XUV700 that is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine (up to 185 PS/420 Nm). Like all other SUVs here, it also comes with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Diesel Automatic

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Mahindra XUV700 AX5 S 7-seater - Rs 18.99 lakh Pure+ - Rs 19.49 lakh Pure+ S - Rs 19.99 lakh Pure+ S Dark - Rs 20.29 lakh AX5 7-seater - Rs 20.39 lakh Platinum 7-seater - Rs 20.91 lakh *Platinum 6-seater - Rs 21 lakh Platinum 6-seater Matte - Rs 21.15 lakh Signature 7-seater - Rs 21.20 lakh *Signature 6-seater - Rs 21.40 lakh AX7 7-seater - Rs 21.59 lakh AX7 6-seater - Rs 21.79 lakh Adventure+ - Rs 22.89 lakh AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 22.79 lakh Adventure+ Dark - Rs 23.39 lakh Adventure+ A - Rs 23.89 lakh AX7 L 7-seater - Rs 24.14 lakh AX7 L 6-seater - Rs 24.19 lakh Accomplished - Rs 24.89 lakh AX7 7-seater AWD - Rs 24.99 lakh Accomplished Dark - Rs 25.19 lakh Accomplished+ - Rs 26.39 lakh Accomplished+ 6-seater - Rs 26.49 lakh Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.69 lakh Accomplished+ Dark - Rs 26.79 lakh

Key Takeaways

The XUV700 is the most affordable diesel automatic SUV here, undercutting the entry-level diesel automatic variants of the Alcazar and Safari by Rs 2 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The top-spec Signature 6-seater variant Alcazar is almost Rs 40,000 more affordable than the one-below-top AX7 6-seater variant of the XUV700. Over the XUV700, the Alcazar gets electric boss mode, 8-way adjustable front seats, and wireless phone charger for second-row seats.

Tata Safari’s mid-spec Adventure automatic variant is priced closest to the top-spec Hyundai Alcazar. The Alcazar here again comes out to be a better equipped SUV here as it not only gets a complete suite of level 2 ADAS, but also features like 8-way powered front seats, electric boss mode, and dual-zone AC.

All three SUVs here in diesel come with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The XUV700 however automatic comes in a higher state of tune, making 185 PS and 450 Nm.

All prices are ex-showroom

