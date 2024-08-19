Modified On Aug 19, 2024 02:04 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Alcazar 2024

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar will get some design changes both outside and inside while retaining its existing powertrain options

2024 Hyundai Alcazar will be launched on September 9, 2024.

Exterior highlights could include a revised grille, connected LED DRLs, and an updated headlight setup similar to the Creta facelift.

Inside, it is expected to come with a similar-looking dashboard as the Creta with dual 10.25-inch integrated displays.

The feature list will now include a dual-zone AC and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Alcazar SUV has been on sale since 2021 and has not been updated ever since. This is slated for a change as Hyundai has announced that a facelift of this family midsize SUV will be launched in India on September 9. This facelift for the Alcazar will feature some design tweaks outside like new LED headlights and alloy wheels. It will also feature interior changes with added features like dual-zone AC. Let us take a look at what we expect from the facelifted 2024 Hyundai Alcazar:

Exterior

A few test mules of the 2024 Alcazar gave a hint that this family SUV will share a lot of its elements with the updated Hyundai Creta but with a few tweaks for its unique appeal. As such, it is likely to get an updated front fascia with the Creta’s split-LED headlights and connected LED DRLs. However, Hyundai can change the grille design on the Alcazar to set both SUVs apart.

While the design at the sides will be similar to the current model, the facelifted Alcazar will get redesigned alloy wheels. The rear, though, will be different from the Creta as spy shots have shown vertically stacked connected LED tail lamps.

Interior, Features and Safety

The 2024 Alcazar is expected to get the new Creta’s interiors, albeit with a different theme. In our opinion, it’s no bad thing as the Creta’s cabin looks modern with the dual integrated screens.

The equipment on offer can include dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the driver’s display) and a panoramic sunroof. Other features can include dual-zone climate control, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and wireless phone charging. The Alcazar will also continue with the 6-seater and 7-seater options.

On the safety front, the facelifted Alcazar is expected to come with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, and an electronic stability program. There is also a high possibility that Hyundai could offer the new Alcazar with an advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) suite as the more affordable Creta SUV now comes with this feature.

Powertrain

Details for the powertrain are also awaited, but it is likely to get the same engine options as the current-spec model, considering it’s only a midlife refresh. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 160 PS 116 PS Torque 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price and Rivals

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar is expected to come at a premium over the current model. So, we can expect it to start around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). The current Alcazar is priced from Rs 16.77 lakh to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

