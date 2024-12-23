New Honda Amaze ADAS Tested In Real World

The new Amaze is the first (and only) subcompact sedan in India to get ADAS features. We take a look at how this safety tech performs in the real world

The new Honda Amaze, introduced recently, is the first sub-4m sedan to come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). When we got the chance to drive the new Amaze recently, one of the first things we did was experience its ADAS performance in the real world. We got an opportunity to try it out and here’s what we found.

What We Tried And Found Out?

In our limited time with the Honda Amaze, we got the opportunity to thoroughly test four ADAS features of the Japanese carmaker’s most affordable offering in India. Here’s what we tested and our impressions of it:

Adaptive cruise control: This feature is everything the cruise control offers but with the added convenience of automatic braking and acceleration in the cue of the speed maintained by the car ahead. In the Honda Amaze, this feature works without any trouble. It keeps a minimum distance of approximately 2 car lengths from the lead vehicle. It also transitions to regular cruise control smoothly in the absence of a lead car.

Lane keep assist: The lane keep assist feature enables the car to stick to the middle of the lane even on curvy roads. This feature, unlike the adaptive cruise control, was glitchy and not smooth. Even on roads with clearly marked lanes, the sub-4m sedan failed to stay consistently in its lane sometimes.

Automatic emergency braking (AEB): The AEB feature helps a car to automatically apply the brakes if the ADAS camera detects an obstacle on the road. On the Amaze, this feature works flawlessly and stops the car if it detects an obstruction on the road. Moreover, it even detects pedestrians and animals and brakes accordingly. Another good thing about the feature is that it works on low speeds as well.

While we could test only the aforementioned features, the new Amaze also gets ADAS features like road departure mitigation system, automatic high/low beam and lead vehicle departure notification.

Other Safety Features Offered

Other than the segment-first ADAS suite, the new Amaze gets 6 airbags (as standard), traction control, a hill hold assist, a rearview and a LaneWatch camera in its safety suite.

Powertrain Options Available

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 90 PS and 110 Nm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.

Price And Rivals

Honda has priced the 2024 Amaze from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m sedans like the new Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

If you own the new Amaze, how has your experience been with its ADAS? Tell us in the comments below.

