2024 Honda Amaze vs Honda City: Compared In Images

The 2024 Amaze now gets City-inspired headlights and tail lights, however the cabin of both Honda sedans look different

The new-generation Honda Amaze recently went on sale featuring an all-new design inside and out, along with added features. The 2024 Amaze resembles the Honda City but in a more compact form. Let’s check out how the 2024 Amaze looks in comparison to the Honda City in terms of design, in real-life images.

Front

While the headlights of the new Honda Amaze looks inspired from the Honda City, the Amaze still differentiates itself with an Accord-inspired broad grille.The LED DRLs on the Amaze look similar to those offered on the Honda Elevate. The City, on other hand, gets a sleeker grille with a chrome bar connecting the headlights.

Side

From this angle, the 2024 Amaze looks like a mini version of the Honda City. However, the City has a sleeker silhouette due to its length of over 4 metres. Both Honda sedans feature chrome-finished door handles and body-coloured ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) with integrated turn indicators. Just like the Honda City, the Amaze now also comes equipped with a LaneWatch camera mounted beneath the left ORVM.

Though both sedans get multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, the ones on the Amaze are 15-inchers, while the City gets bigger 16-inch alloy wheels, which also differs slightly in terms of design.

Rear

The Amaze looks quite similar to the Honda City from this angle. The wraparound LED tail lights look almost the same, however the bumper of the 2024 Amaze looks slightly different. Both sedans also get a shark-fin antenna.

Interior

While both cars get dual-tone black and beige cabin themes, their dashboard looks completely different. The new Amaze features a floating 8-inch touchscreen, along with rectangular AC vents. On the other hand, the touchscreen unit inside the Honda City has been integrated into the dashboard, while the AC vents have a vertical layout. Both sedans however feature the same 3-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Amaze gets a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display (same as the Honda City), PM2.5 cabin air filter, wireless phone charger, and remote engine start/stop. The Amaze still lacks a single-pane sunroof, available with the Honda City. Features on board the City also include 8-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and a single-pane electric sunroof.

Safety features on both cars include 6 airbags (as standard), rear view camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Options

The 2024 Amaze gets a smaller 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the City gets a bigger petrol engine:

Model 2024 Honda Amaze Honda City Engine 1.2-litre 4-cyl N/A petrol 1.5-litre 4-cyl N/A petrol Power 90 PS 121 PS Torque 110 Nm 145 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, CVT

Honda also offers the City with a strong-hybrid powertrain option which has a combined output of 127 PS and 253 Nm, paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Price Range

2024 Honda Amaze Honda City Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (introductory) Rs 11.82 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The Honda Amaze takes on the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, and 2024 Maruti Dzire, while the Honda City rivals the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

