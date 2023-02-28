2023 Honda City And City Hybrid Expected Prices: How Much Premium Will The Facelift Command?

Published On Feb 28, 2023 04:14 PM By Rohit for Honda City 2023

The facelifted sedan will get a new entry-level SV variant while getting more premium at the top end with ADAS

The Honda City will be launched in its refreshed avatar on March 2 in India, while the facelifted City Hybrid (e:HEV) is expected to go on sale on the same day. A few leaked images and details have already suggested what’s likely to be on offer with the update, including new base variants for both the regular City and City Hybrid . Many dealerships are also accepting offline bookings for the sedan. With various variant details already known to us, these are our variant-wise expected prices of the both petrol-only model and the strong-hybrid version.

But before we take a deep dive into the expected variant-wise prices, let’s check out the powertrain details of the facelifted sedan:

Specification 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Petrol Hybrid Power 121PS 126PS (combined) Torque 145Nm 253Nm (combined) Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT e-CVT

With the facelift, the sedan will no longer be available with the 1.5-litre diesel powertrain (100PS/200Nm). The City Hybrid also gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 0.7kWh battery pack and an electric motor.

The facelifted City gains features such as wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the most important one: advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Introduced by Honda on the City’s hybrid avatar, the safety tech will now be offered with the regular petrol sedan as well. Furthermore, it will be available with the manual transmission.

Here’s a look at the expected variant-wise prices:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre CVT 1.5-litre Petrol Hybrid SV (new) Rs 11 lakh – – V Rs 12.20 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh Rs 16.57 lakh (new) VX Rs 13.65 lakh Rs 14.95 lakh – ZX Rs 15.65 lakh Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 20 lakh

With the update, Honda will introduce a new base-spec SV trim for its compact sedan. It will be the only variant to not get the CVT option. The CVT variants will likely continue to command a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh over their manual counterparts. One of the main reasons for the top-spec ZX trim to be costlier by Rs two lakh over the VX is down to the inclusion of ADAS. This will include features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane assist.

Let’s compare the facelifted City’s expected prices to that of its rivals:

2023 Honda City (expected) Skoda Slavia 2023 Hyundai Verna (expected) Volkswagen Virtus Maruti Ciaz Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16.95 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh

The Honda City will continue to take on the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna (in its new-gen version). Meanwhile, the City Hybrid will not have any direct rivals.

All prices are ex-showroom

