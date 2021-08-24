Facelifted Tata Tigor EV Snapped At Dealership Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Aug 24, 2021 10:30 AM By Rohit for Tata Tigor EV 2021

The 2021 Tigor EV will feature more performance and the same Ziptron tech as Nexon EV

The images show blue highlights on the exterior and interior of the Tigor EV.

Inside the cabin the facelifted EV will get a 7-inch touchscreen, auto AC and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Tata will offer the electric sedan in three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone.

The 2021 Tigor EV will use the Nexon EV’s Ziptron tech with a 26kWh battery pack for an expected claimed range of over 300km.

We expect Tata to price the updated EV from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata recently unveiled the facelifted Tigor EV and has commenced bookings for the same. It has now been snapped at a dealership in the Teal Blue shade ahead of its August 31 launch. Let’s check it out:

The 2021 Tigor EV is based on the facelifted Tigor that was launched in early 2020. Hence, it shares a host of its design elements with the facelifted sedan such as the tri-arrow pattern in the front grille and bumper. However, there are differentiating bits including the EV badge, blacked-out portion in the front grille, blue strip below it across the entire front fascia, and blue surrounds for the fog lamps.

Tata’s updated electric sedan looks largely unchanged from its ICE counterpart save for the new alloy wheels (4-spoke pattern instead of the standard model’s 5-spoke) and the EV badge on the front fenders. They are also seen with blue highlights to further support the EV’s design philosophy.

At the back, the Tigor EV is nearly identical to the standard sedan except for the addition of the EV and Ziptron badges and a blue strip running along the rear bumper.

Inside, the cabin is seen with a dual-tone layout which is slightly different from that of the regular Tigor. It also gets blue highlights around the air vents which is in line with the EV’s design cues.







Tata will equip the 2021 Tigor EV with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, and push button start/stop. It will also come with a semi-digital instrument cluster with an MID showing EV-relevant information such as battery levels and estimated range. However, it doesn’t cater to rear passengers since it misses out on rear USB ports and AC vents.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The facelifted Tigor EV will use the Ziptron tech from the Nexon EV. It has a 75PS/170Nm electric motor powered by a 26kWh battery pack. The electric sedan can be charged from 0-80 percent in 8.5 hours using a standard wall charger, and in 60 minutes using a fast charger. Tata has not revealed its range, but the updated EV could cover over 300km in a single charge.

We expect Tata to price the new Tigor EV from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric sedan will be available in three trims: XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Dual Tone. Although the facelifted Tigor EV won’t have any direct rivals, it will face competition from the upcoming Mahindra KUV100 EV.

