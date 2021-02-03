MG ZS EV Now Available On Subscription

Published On Feb 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

Get your hands on the EV at an introductory price of Rs 49,999 per month for 36 months

MG has tied up with ORIX and Zoomcar for this purpose.

Both Excite and Exclusive variants of the ZS EV are available on a subscription basis.

The electric SUV will be available on subscription for a maximum of 36 months.

The subscription plan is restricted to Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, and Bangalore.

MG’s ZS EV offers a claimed range of 340km.

MG Motor’s sole electric vehicle for the Indian market, the ZS EV, is now being offered on a subscription basis. The carmaker has partnered up with ORIX and Zoomcar to offer the electric SUV at an introductory Rs 49,999 per month for 36 months. Both the Excite and Exclusive variants come under the subscription model.

Under this programme, you can avail the electric SUV for 12, 18, 24, 30, or 36 months. The subscription model is limited to Mumbai, Pune, Delhi/NCR, and Bangalore. However, MG has stated its desire to add more cities to the list soon. Apart from a personal subscription option, customers can also go for a shared subscription plan which will allow them to share the car (when not in use) with others. MG says this can help customers save up to 70 percent on their monthly rentals.

The MG ZS EV is provided with a 44.5kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 340km. The battery can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes through a 50KW DC fast charger. A home wall box charger (AC fast charger) takes around six to eight hours for a full charge. The 143PS/353Nm electric motor helps the electric SUV complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 8.5 seconds.

The ZS EV also comes with a portable charger that can be connected to a 15A power socket. It takes around 15 to 16 hours for a full charge.

MG offers the ZS EV in two variants -- Excite and Exclusive. These are priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh respectively. It is now the second EV in India after the Tata Nexon EV (priced between Rs 13.99 lakh and Rs 16.40 lakh) to be offered on a subscription basis. If you wish to check out the Nexon’s subscription details, head here .

All prices, ex-showroom

