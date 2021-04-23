2021 Mercedes Benz GLA Launch Expected To Happen By Mid-May

Published On Apr 23, 2021 08:38 AM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz GLA 2020

The second-generation GLA looks more like an SUV with bigger dimensions

Mercedes Benz is expected to launch the new-generation GLA by mid-May.

It is 104mm taller, 30mm wider but 14mm shorter than the earlier generation. The wheelbase has also grown longer by 30mm.

Features a 10.25-inch touchscreen system and digital driver’s display, powered front seats, dual sunroof setup, seven airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Likely to come with Mercedes’1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The AMG variant could be locally assembled to keep costs in check.

Prices are expected to commence from Rs 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

We have got to know that Mercedes Benz is most likely to launch the new-generation GLA by mid-May, depending on the ongoing pandemic situation. The bookings for the entry-level Mercedes SUV have reportedly commenced across certain dealerships.

The new GLA gets a thorough upgrade in the form of bigger dimensions, new engines, more features and mainly, an SUV-type styling. It is 104mm taller (1611mm), 30mm wider (1834mm) but 14mm shorter (4410mm) than the previous-generation GLA. However, the wheelbase has increased by 30mm, to 2729mm. So we could see an improvement in rear-seat legroom.

Features onboard include a dual-panel digital display, housing a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10.25-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system, dual sunroof setup, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, 64 levels of ambient lighting and a wireless charging pad. Safety will be covered by active braking assist, seven airbags, hill start assist and a 360-degree camera.

The engine options are yet to be narrowed down, but it should be offered with Mercedes’ 2.0-litre diesel engine and the A-Class 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild hybrid tech. Also, the carmaker could offer either AMG GLA 35 or the GLA 45 model and could locally assemble it to keep costs in check.

Also Read: Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine: First Drive

Prices are expected to start from Rs 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new-generation Mercedes Benz GLA will rival the BMW X1 and Volvo XC40.