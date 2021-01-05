2021 Audi A4 Launched At Rs 42.34 Lakh
Modified On Jan 05, 2021 11:57 AM By Tarun for Audi A4
The biggest change in the facelifted model is under the bonnet: a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine
The A4 facelift makes a comeback after being discontinued in 2020.
Its 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines are now replaced by a standalone 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.
Prices start from Rs 42.34 lakh and go up to Rs 46.67 lakh (ex-showroom India).
Subtle cosmetic changes are seen on the exterior and the interior.
The Audi A4 facelift has been launched in India from Rs 42.34 lakh to Rs 46.67 lakh (ex-showroom India). The sedan makes a comeback in India after being discontinued last year due to the BS6 emission norms. It will be available in two variants: Premium Plus and Technology.
Audi has made subtle changes on the facelifted A4 facelift, which are hard to notice. The front portion, however, has been completely redesigned with a more aggressive front bumper, a wider front grille, and new LED headlamps. From the side, it misses out on the shoulder line with new door panels. It also gets new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear profile flaunts a more muscular rear bumper, new LED tail lamps, and a new exhaust muffler. The facelift misses out on dynamic turn indicators at the front but retains it at the back.
The cabin remains largely unchanged but gets a couple of major enhancements in the form of a new steering wheel and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The interior retains its minimalistic look. You can find piano black inserts and a chocolate brown dual-tone theme. The MMI touchscreen display now gets connected car technology which can be used with the My Audi App. It is available in five colours: blue, black, white, silver and grey.
Also Read: 2020 Audi A4 Facelift: First Drive Review
Further, it gets the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with a 12.3-inch LCD screen and an exclusive Sport mode for the screen. Other important features include three-zone climate control, Audi phone box with wireless charging, gesture-controlled boot opening, electrically adjustable front seats, an electric sunroof, and five drive modes (Auto, Efficiency, Dynamic, Comfort and Individual).
The facelifted Audi A4 gets a new 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 190PS and 320Nm coupled to a 12V mild-hybrid system. It misses out on the Quattro AWD, just like the A6. The engine is paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox with paddle shifters and a manual mode as well. Its top speed is limited to 241km/hr with a 0-100km/hr sprint time of just 7.3 seconds!
The facelifted Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Volvo S60, and Mercedes C-Class. 2021 will likely see the carmaker bringing back many of its discontinued models such as the A3, Q3, Q5 and Q7.
|
Audi A4
|
BMW 3-Series
|
Mercedes C-Class
|
Jaguar XE
|
Volvo S60
|
Length
|
4762mm
|
4824mm
|
4686mm
|
4691mm
|
4761mm
|
Width
|
1847mm
|
1811mm
|
2020mm
|
2075mm
|
1850mm
|
Height
|
1433mm
|
1429mm
|
1442mm
|
1416mm
|
1431mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2819mm
|
2810mm
|
2840mm
|
2835mm
|
2872mm
|
Engine Options
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol
|
2.0-litre turbo-petrol and diesel
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol
|
Price (ex-showroom)
|
Rs 42.34 lakh to Rs 46.67 lakh
|
Rs 41.7 lakh to Rs 48.5 lakh
|
Rs 41.90 lakh to Rs 51.25 lakh
|
Rs 46.64 lakh to Rs 48.50 lakh
|
Rs 45 lakh (expected)
