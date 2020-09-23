2020 Kia Sonet HTK - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Published On Sep 23, 2020 02:23 PM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

Does the HTK variant pack in everything we’d expect from the Sonet’s base variant?

Just like the base HTE variant, the HTK variant of the Sonet is only available with the naturally aspirated 1.2-petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. There still isn’t any mention of the turbo-petrol engine or any kind of automatic transmission. So should you be considering the HTK variant? Let’s find out:

Powertrain 1.2-litre petrol manual 1.5-litre diesel manual Max Power 83PS 100PS Peak Torque 115Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT Price (HTK) Rs 7.59 lakh* Rs 8.99 lakh* Difference from HTE Rs 88,000 Rs 94,000 lakh

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the HTK variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: The actual road-ready Sonet that should be considered the base variant of the sub-4 metre SUV.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Audio Highlight Features 16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry and follow-me-home headlamps Audio system and UVO Lite Bluetooth-based remote control app Others Power windows and sunglass holder Steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers Features carried over from the base ‘HTE’ variant Halogen headlamps, pole type antenna and front and rear faux skid plates Black interior, silver finish on AC vents and 3.5-inch mono colour MID Tilt adjustable steering wheel, front power windows, front and rear USB charging ports, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear AC vents and front adjustable headrests Features missed compared to the next ‘HTK+’ variant Projector fog lamps, roof rails, shark fin antenna, LED turn signals on ORVMs and chrome on radiator grille Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic only) Auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs, driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger, rear parcel tray, reversing camera with guidelines (can be activated while moving forward also) and Multi-drive modes (7-speed DCT) 8.0-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS sound tuning, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone projection (only with 8-inch touchscreen) and two tweeters

Verdict

The HTK variant of Sonet will work for you if you are trying to bring the sub-4 metre SUV home on a budget. A music system, height adjustable driver’s seat, keyless entry and power windows are all features that go into forming the basic package and that is something this variant offers.

However, if you are looking at the Sonet as a premium option that not only does the basics well, but also wows you on certain occasions, consider going for the higher variants. Not only that, the next HTK+ variant is offered with all of the powertrain options available, including automatic transmissions.

