  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Kia Sonet HTK Plus - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?
English | हिंदी

2020 Kia Sonet HTK Plus - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Sep 25, 2020 03:04 PM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

  • 16881 Views
  • Write a comment

The HTK+ is the first variant of the Sonet that not only offers options in terms of powertrains, but also offers a glimpse of the luxury that lies ahead

The Kia Sonet’s wide range of powertrain options are sure to confuse a new buyer. The HTK+ variant solves that problem by being available with all of the Sonet’s powertrains. Take a look at all of them in the table below:

Powertrain

1.2-litre petrol/ manual

1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ iMT

1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ automatic

1.5-litre diesel/ manual

1.5-litre diesel/ automatic

Max Power

83PS

120PS

120PS

100PS

115PS

Peak Torque

115Nm

172Nm

172Nm

240Nm

250Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

6-speed auto

Price (HTK+)*

Rs 8.45 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 10.39 lakh

Difference from HTK

Rs 86,000

Rs 50,000

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the HTK+ variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Sonet delivers real value in this variant as it not only adds premium features to the list, but it can also be had in all available powertrain options in the HTK+ variant.

Exterior

Interior

Safety

Comfort and Convenience

Audio

Highlight Features

Front and rear silver skid plate, LED turn signals on ORVMs and shark fin antenna. 

Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic only)

ESC, HAC, VSM, Brake Assist and Traction control modes (all features only with 7-speed DCT)

Auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs and reversing camera with guidelines (can be activated while moving forward also) 

8.0-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS sound tuning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Others

Roof rails and chrome grille with knurling pattern.

Rear parcel tray

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, projector fog lamps, rear defogger

Driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger and Multi-drive modes (7-speed DCT)

Wireless phone projection and two tweeters

Features carried over from the ‘HTK’ variant

16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish and halogen headlamps

Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching

Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, rear power windows and sunglass holder

Steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers

Features missed compared to the next ‘HTX’ variant

LED headlamps, LED DRLs with indicators, LED tail lamps, chrome on outside door handles and silver garnish on doors

Electric sunroof, beige and black interior, silver stitching on seats, leatherette wrapped steering wheel with ‘Sonet’ logo and leatherette wrapped gear knob (for all)

ISOFIX child seat mounting points

Cruise control, remote engine start from smart key, rear seat armrest and rear adjustable headrests

Also ReadKia Sonet GTX+ Turbo-petrol And Diesel Automatic Variants Priced At Rs 12.89 Lakh

Verdict

The HTK+ variant is the most value-for-money package in the Sonet lineup. In this variant, it offers a good sound system, backed by several convenient features and a safety suite (especially on the DCT version) that will add to your daily driving experience.

On top of that you get to pick the powertrain of your choice, as Kia is offering all five of the Sonet’s powertrain combinations in the HTK+ variant. This is the entry point to experience all of its mechanical options.

If you want to read our analysis of the Sonet’s HTK variant, head here.

Read More on : Sonet on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?