2020 Kia Sonet HTK Plus - Pros, Cons And Should You Buy This Variant?

Modified On Sep 25, 2020 03:04 PM By Dhruv for Kia Sonet

The HTK+ is the first variant of the Sonet that not only offers options in terms of powertrains, but also offers a glimpse of the luxury that lies ahead

The Kia Sonet ’s wide range of powertrain options are sure to confuse a new buyer. The HTK+ variant solves that problem by being available with all of the Sonet’s powertrains. Take a look at all of them in the table below:

Powertrain 1.2-litre petrol/ manual 1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ iMT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol/ automatic 1.5-litre diesel/ manual 1.5-litre diesel/ automatic Max Power 83PS 120PS 120PS 100PS 115PS Peak Torque 115Nm 172Nm 172Nm 240Nm 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed auto Price (HTK+)* Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 10.39 lakh Difference from HTK Rs 86,000 Rs 50,000

* Prices are ex-showroom New Delhi.

Now let’s take a look at what the HTK+ variant of the Sonet offers in terms of features:

Summary: Sonet delivers real value in this variant as it not only adds premium features to the list, but it can also be had in all available powertrain options in the HTK+ variant.

Exterior Interior Safety Comfort and Convenience Audio Highlight Features Front and rear silver skid plate, LED turn signals on ORVMs and shark fin antenna. Leatherette wrapped gear knob (automatic only) ESC, HAC, VSM, Brake Assist and Traction control modes (all features only with 7-speed DCT) Auto headlamps, auto climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs and reversing camera with guidelines (can be activated while moving forward also) 8.0-inch touchscreen with ARKAMYS sound tuning, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Others Roof rails and chrome grille with knurling pattern. Rear parcel tray Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, projector fog lamps, rear defogger Driver auto up/down window with anti-pinch, rear defogger and Multi-drive modes (7-speed DCT) Wireless phone projection and two tweeters Features carried over from the ‘HTK’ variant 16-inch steel wheel with metallic silver finish and halogen headlamps Semi-leatherette seats with white stitching Height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, follow-me-home headlamps, rear power windows and sunglass holder Steering-mounted audio controls and four speakers Features missed compared to the next ‘HTX’ variant LED headlamps, LED DRLs with indicators, LED tail lamps, chrome on outside door handles and silver garnish on doors Electric sunroof, beige and black interior, silver stitching on seats, leatherette wrapped steering wheel with ‘Sonet’ logo and leatherette wrapped gear knob (for all) ISOFIX child seat mounting points Cruise control, remote engine start from smart key, rear seat armrest and rear adjustable headrests

Verdict

The HTK+ variant is the most value-for-money package in the Sonet lineup. In this variant, it offers a good sound system, backed by several convenient features and a safety suite (especially on the DCT version) that will add to your daily driving experience.

On top of that you get to pick the powertrain of your choice, as Kia is offering all five of the Sonet’s powertrain combinations in the HTK+ variant. This is the entry point to experience all of its mechanical options.

