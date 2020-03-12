  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Hyundai Creta Will Now Arrive On March 16

2020 Hyundai Creta Will Now Arrive On March 16

Published On Mar 12, 2020 02:29 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

  • 70699 Views
  • Write a comment

It was earlier slated for launch on March 17

Second-gen Hyundai Creta front

  • Pre-launch bookings for the new Creta have crossed 10,000 units mark.

  • Series production has already begun and the SUV has started arriving at dealerships.

  • It will be offered with the Seltos’ three BS6-compliant engines.

  • The second-gen Creta will feature a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and paddle shifters.

  • Expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Hyundai is set to launch the second-gen Creta in India in the coming week. While it was supposed to be launched on March 17, it will now happen a day earlier. The new Creta has even managed to garner 10,000 bookings in less than 10 days.

Second-gen Hyundai Creta side

The series production of the new Creta began at Hyundai’s Chennai plant last weekend. The SUV has now started reaching dealerships across India. It will be available in a total of five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Hyundai will offer the second-gen Creta with the Seltos’ BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options on these three engines are a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/ a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively. The power and torque outputs of these engines stand at 115PS/144Nm, 115PS/250Nm, and 140PS/242Nm.

Second-gen Hyundai Creta cabin

Even though the new Creta offers a few segment-first features in the form of paddle-shifters, a panoramic sunroof, and remote start for manual variants (connected car tech), its arch rival, the Seltos gets additional features such as a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and front parking sensors. Nevertheless, Hyundai is offering the second-gen Creta with LED headlamps with DRLs, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, electronic parking brake, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and even a drive mode selector.

Second-gen Hyundai Creta rear

It will continue to face competition from the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Captur, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and some variants of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. It will also go up against the upcoming Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun, both scheduled to arrive in early-2021. Hyundai is expected to price the new Creta in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Read More on : Creta diesel

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta 2020

3 comments
1
R
ranjit k mathew
Mar 13, 2020 10:19:04 AM

A car with out mileage will sell out only fewer in numbers

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    n
    narayan kutty
    Mar 12, 2020 10:18:23 PM

    This car will be a flop.

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    2
    S
    sangamesh patil
    Mar 12, 2020 10:26:59 PM

    Car is going to be hit

      Reply
      Write a Reply
      2
      A
      aman jain
      Mar 13, 2020 7:11:39 AM

      Y u say that

        Reply
        Write a Reply
        1
        S
        satyanarayan hegde
        Mar 12, 2020 10:13:24 PM

        Look is not great. Bit dated look. All depends on what features in which variant...

          Reply
          Write a Reply
          Read Full News
          • Trending
          • Recent

          Trending Suv

          • Latest
          • Upcoming
          • Popular
          Latest Cars
          Upcoming Cars
          Popular Cars
          *Estimated Price New Delhi
          space Image
          ×
          Which is your city ?