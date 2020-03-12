2020 Hyundai Creta Will Now Arrive On March 16

Published On Mar 12, 2020 02:29 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2020

It was earlier slated for launch on March 17

Pre-launch bookings for the new Creta have crossed 10,000 units mark.

Series production has already begun and the SUV has started arriving at dealerships.

It will be offered with the Seltos’ three BS6-compliant engines.

The second-gen Creta will feature a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, and paddle shifters.

Expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Hyundai is set to launch the second-gen Creta in India in the coming week. While it was supposed to be launched on March 17, it will now happen a day earlier. The new Creta has even managed to garner 10,000 bookings in less than 10 days.

The series production of the new Creta began at Hyundai’s Chennai plant last weekend. The SUV has now started reaching dealerships across India. It will be available in a total of five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Hyundai will offer the second-gen Creta with the Seltos ’ BS6-compliant engines: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options on these three engines are a 6-speed MT/CVT, a 6-speed MT/ a 6-speed AT, and a 7-speed DCT respectively. The power and torque outputs of these engines stand at 115PS/144Nm, 115PS/250Nm, and 140PS/242Nm.

Even though the new Creta offers a few segment-first features in the form of paddle-shifters, a panoramic sunroof, and remote start for manual variants (connected car tech), its arch rival, the Seltos gets additional features such as a 360-degree camera, a head-up display, and front parking sensors. Nevertheless, Hyundai is offering the second-gen Creta with LED headlamps with DRLs, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an air purifier, electronic parking brake, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and even a drive mode selector.

It will continue to face competition from the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Captur, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Nissan Kicks, and some variants of the MG Hector and Tata Harrier. It will also go up against the upcoming Skoda VISION IN and VW Taigun, both scheduled to arrive in early-2021. Hyundai is expected to price the new Creta in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh.

Read More on : Creta diesel