2020 Hyundai Creta Starts Reaching Dealerships Ahead Of March 17 Debut

Modified On Mar 12, 2020 10:29 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta 2020

Pre-launch bookings are already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and have crossed the 10,000 mark

It will be offered with three engine options: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Five variants on offer: E, EX, S, SX and SX(O).

Features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, and LED headlamps, among others.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Test drives for the new Creta are expected to begin post launch.

Hyundai is all set to launch the second-gen Creta on 17 March 2020 with pre-launch bookings underway for Rs 25,000. Series production began last weekend and the SUV has now started reaching Hyundai dealerships across the country. However, the dealers aren’t offering it for test drives yet and even the media drive is scheduled to be held post its launch.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta will be available in five variants: E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The new Creta will be offered with three engines. Like the Seltos, it gets a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit. Here are the details:

1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.4-litre turbo petrol Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 7-speed DCT

Like its predecessor, the new Creta comes loaded with features. Safety features on offer include up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, and an electronic parking brake. Other features on offer include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, LED headlamps, auto air purifier, and a Bose sound system.

Hyundai is offering the Creta in five colours: Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, Red Mulberry, Titan Grey and Deep Forest. The latter is exclusive to the turbo-petrol variants. These variants also get two dual-tone shades: Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Lava Orange with Phantom Black roof.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rekindle its rivalry against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and some variants of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.

Also Read: 6 Features Hyundai Creta 2020 Offers Over Kia Seltos

Read More on : Creta diesel