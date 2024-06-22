  • English
You’ll Have To Wait Up To 5 Months To Bring A Compact Sedan Home This June

Modified On Jun 22, 2024 08:02 AM By Yashika for Volkswagen Virtus

Buyers for Skoda Slavia in Coimbatore might have to wait till the year-end to get their deliveries

Compact Sedan Waiting Period

Compact sedans offer a perfect balance of comfort and performance, catering to drivers who prefer ample boot space, elegant styling, and a comfortable seating experience. So if you are planning to take one of them home this month, you might have to wait for up to five months. In this story, we have detailed the waiting periods for compact sedans in the top 20 cities of India for June 2024:

City

Volkswagen Virtus 

Honda City

Honda City Hybrid

Hyundai Verna

Skoda Slavia

Maruti Ciaz

New Delhi

No Waiting

N.A.

0.5-1 Month

2-3 Months

0.5-1 Month

1 Month

Bangalore

0.5 Month

1 Month

1 Month

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Week

Mumbai

1 Week

1 Week

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

1.5-2 Month

1-1.5 Month

Hyderabad

1.5 Month

1 Month

1 Month

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Pune

1 Month

0.5-1 Month

0.5-1 Month

2-3 Months

1 Week

1-1.5 Month

Chennai

1 Month

1 Month

1 Month

2-3 Months

1-1.5 Month

1-2 Months

Jaipur

No Waiting

No Waiting

No Waiting

2-3 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Ahmedabad

1-1.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

2-3 Months

1 Week

No Waiting

Gurugram

0.5-1 Month

1 Week

1 Week

1.5-2.5 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

Lucknow

0.5-1 Month

0.5-1 Month

0.5-1 Month

2 Months

2-2.5 Months

0.5-1 Month

Kolkata

1-2 Months

No Waiting

No Waiting

1.5-2.5 Months

1-1.5 Month

1-1.5 Month

Thane

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

3 Months

0.5-1 Month

1-1.5 Month

Surat

No Waiting

No Waiting

1 Month

2-3 Months

No Waiting

No Waiting

Ghaziabad

No Waiting

1 Week  

1 Week

2-3 Months

1 Month

1-1.5 Month

Chandigarh

1 Month

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

2-3 Months

1 Month

1-1.5 Month

Coimbatore

2 Months

1 Week

1 Week

2-3 Months

4-5 Months

1-2 Months

Patna

1 Month

No Waiting

1 Month

2 Months

1 Month

1 Month

Faridabad

1-2 Months

0.5 Month

0.5 Month

2-3 Months

1-2 Months

1-2 Months

Indore

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

2-3 Months

1-2 Months

1 Month

Noida

0.5-1 Month

0.5 Month

0.5-1 Month

1.5-2.5 Months

1-1.5 Month

1 Month

Key takeaways:

volkswagen virtus

  • While the Volkswagen Virtus is readily available in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, Surat, and Ghaziabad, the waiting period can extend up to 2 months for buyers in Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Faridabad.

  • The next readily available compact sedan, the Honda City (including both petrol and hybrid variants), can take up to 1 month in some cities including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. In other cities, buyers can expect to get their car within 0.5 month. Interestingly, buyers in Surat and Patna can get the Honda City petrol variant immediately, but those opting for the Honda City Hybrid might have to wait up to 1 month in these cities.

Hyundai Verna turbo long term report

  • The Hyundai Verna has the highest waiting time, with over 2.5 months in 14 of the 20 cities. Buyers in Gurugram, Kolkata, and Noida might get it in 1.5 months, depending on the dealership.

  • Buyers of the Skoda Slavia in Coimbatore will have to wait until the end of the year. Apart from this, the Slavia is currently facing an average waiting period of 1.5 months. However, customers in Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat might experience relatively less waiting time to receive their deliveries.

  • The Maruti Ciaz is currently experiencing an average waiting period of 1-1.5 months, and buyers in Ahmedabad and Surat can drive a new Ciaz home immediately.

Please note that the exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at the dealership.

