Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Specifications Compared

Modified On Jul 17, 2024 02:07 PM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

Although both electric sedan get three battery pack options, it’s the Xiaomi SU7 that has an advantage in terms of performance and claimed range

The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was recently showcased in India, however the launch hasn’t been confirmed yet. The SU7 is the first ever EV from the smartphone company and it is already on sale in China. The SU7, due to its body style, can be regarded as a premium alternative to the BYD Seal in India. Let’s see how these electric sedans fare against each other in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

Model

Xiaomi SU7

BYD Seal

Length

4997 mm

4800 mm

Width

1963 mm

1875 mm

Height

1455 mm

1460 mm

Wheelbase

3000 mm

2920 mm

Boot Space

Up to 517 litres

400 litres

Front trunk space

105 litres

53 litres

  • Though the SU7 is 197 mm longer and 88 mm wider than the Seal, the latter is still 5 mm taller than Xiaomi’s electric sedan.

  • The SU7 also has a longer wheelbase compared to the Seal by  mm, which means that it likely has more space on offer inside the cabin.

  • Compared to the Seal, the SU7 also offers more cargo space and front trunk volume.

Powertrains

Specifications

Xiaomi SU7

BYD Seal

Battery Pack

73.6 kWh

94.3 kWh

101 kWh

61.44 kWh 

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

Drive Type

RWD (single motor)

RWD 

(single motor)

AWD

(dual motor)

RWD 

(single motor)

RWD

(single motor)

AWD

(dual motor)

Power

299 PS

299 PS

673 PS

204 PS

313 PS

530 PS

Torque

400 Nm

400 Nm

838 Nm

310 Nm

360 Nm

670 Nm

Claimed Range

700 km (CLTC)

830 km

(CLTC)

800 km

(CLTC)

510 km

(NEDC)

650 km

(NEDC)

580 km

(NEDC)

CLTC: China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

NEDC: New European Driving Cycle

BYD Seal side profile

  • Both  SU7 and Seal come with three battery pack options, with SU7 getting larger battery packs.

  • The all-wheel-drive variant of the SU7 not only offers more power and torque than the Seal, but it also offers a higher claimed range.

  • Even the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) long range variant of the SU7 gets 180 km extra range than that of the Seal. 

Feature Highlights

Model

Xiaomi SU7

BYD Seal

Exterior

  • Adaptive Matrix auto-LED automatic headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 21-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED automatic headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Active side support for front seats

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

Comfort & Convenience

  • Automatic AC

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Heated rear seats

  • Built-in refrigerator

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charging

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle)

  • Front seats with memory function

  • Memory function for ORVMs

  • 12-way powered driver’s seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Dash Cam

  • Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 2 wireless phone chargers

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Mood lighting

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Air purifier

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • 4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

  • Driver’s seat with memory function

  • Memory function for ORVMs

Infotainment

  • 16.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 25-speaker sound system

  • 7-inch digital driver’s display

  • 56-inch Heads up display

  • 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Heads-up display

Safety

  • 7 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • ADAS

  • 9 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • ADAS

 

  • Both electric sedans here offer a comprehensive list of features. But when it comes to feature specifications, the SU7 is ahead of the Seal. 

  • The SU7 gets a larger 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 25-speaker sound system, and a 56-inch heads up display, over the BYD Seal. The Seal however gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display whereas the SU7 comes with a 7-inch cluster.

BYD Seal interior

  • The SU7 also gets amenities like a built-in refrigerator, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), and Active side support for front seats all of which are absent in the Seal.

  • The Seal however leads ahead in terms of safety. It gets 9 airbags whereas the SU7 gets 7 airbags. Both electric sedans here get a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Price Range

Xiaomi SU7

BYD Seal

Rs 50 lakh (expected)

Rs 41 to Rs 53 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The India launch of the SU7 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if it happens it could have a starting price of Rs 50 lakh.

Final Takeaway

The Xiaomi SU7 is not only a bigger car than the Seal, but it also offers more range and performance. In terms of features as well, the SU7 gets a larger infotainment screen and heads up display than the Seal. The BYD sedan however gets a few extra safety features including 2 airbags.

