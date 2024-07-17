Xiaomi SU7 vs BYD Seal: Specifications Compared
Although both electric sedan get three battery pack options, it’s the Xiaomi SU7 that has an advantage in terms of performance and claimed range
The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was recently showcased in India, however the launch hasn’t been confirmed yet. The SU7 is the first ever EV from the smartphone company and it is already on sale in China. The SU7, due to its body style, can be regarded as a premium alternative to the BYD Seal in India. Let’s see how these electric sedans fare against each other in terms of specifications and features.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Xiaomi SU7
|
BYD Seal
|
Length
|
4997 mm
|
4800 mm
|
Width
|
1963 mm
|
1875 mm
|
Height
|
1455 mm
|
1460 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
3000 mm
|
2920 mm
|
Boot Space
|
Up to 517 litres
|
400 litres
|
Front trunk space
|
105 litres
|
53 litres
-
Though the SU7 is 197 mm longer and 88 mm wider than the Seal, the latter is still 5 mm taller than Xiaomi’s electric sedan.
-
The SU7 also has a longer wheelbase compared to the Seal by mm, which means that it likely has more space on offer inside the cabin.
-
Compared to the Seal, the SU7 also offers more cargo space and front trunk volume.
Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
Xiaomi SU7
|
BYD Seal
|
Battery Pack
|
73.6 kWh
|
94.3 kWh
|
101 kWh
|
61.44 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
82.56 kWh
|
Drive Type
|
RWD (single motor)
|
RWD
(single motor)
|
AWD
(dual motor)
|
RWD
(single motor)
|
RWD
(single motor)
|
AWD
(dual motor)
|
Power
|
299 PS
|
299 PS
|
673 PS
|
204 PS
|
313 PS
|
530 PS
|
Torque
|
400 Nm
|
400 Nm
|
838 Nm
|
310 Nm
|
360 Nm
|
670 Nm
|
Claimed Range
|
700 km (CLTC)
|
830 km
(CLTC)
|
800 km
(CLTC)
|
510 km
(NEDC)
|
650 km
(NEDC)
|
580 km
(NEDC)
CLTC: China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle
NEDC: New European Driving Cycle
-
Both SU7 and Seal come with three battery pack options, with SU7 getting larger battery packs.
-
The all-wheel-drive variant of the SU7 not only offers more power and torque than the Seal, but it also offers a higher claimed range.
-
Even the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) long range variant of the SU7 gets 180 km extra range than that of the Seal.
Feature Highlights
|
Model
|
Xiaomi SU7
|
BYD Seal
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both electric sedans here offer a comprehensive list of features. But when it comes to feature specifications, the SU7 is ahead of the Seal.
-
The SU7 gets a larger 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 25-speaker sound system, and a 56-inch heads up display, over the BYD Seal. The Seal however gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display whereas the SU7 comes with a 7-inch cluster.
-
The SU7 also gets amenities like a built-in refrigerator, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), and Active side support for front seats all of which are absent in the Seal.
-
The Seal however leads ahead in terms of safety. It gets 9 airbags whereas the SU7 gets 7 airbags. Both electric sedans here get a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.
Price Range
|
Xiaomi SU7
|
BYD Seal
|
Rs 50 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 41 to Rs 53 lakh
Prices are ex-showroom
The India launch of the SU7 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if it happens it could have a starting price of Rs 50 lakh.
Final Takeaway
The Xiaomi SU7 is not only a bigger car than the Seal, but it also offers more range and performance. In terms of features as well, the SU7 gets a larger infotainment screen and heads up display than the Seal. The BYD sedan however gets a few extra safety features including 2 airbags.
