Although both electric sedan get three battery pack options, it’s the Xiaomi SU7 that has an advantage in terms of performance and claimed range

The Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan was recently showcased in India, however the launch hasn’t been confirmed yet. The SU7 is the first ever EV from the smartphone company and it is already on sale in China. The SU7, due to its body style, can be regarded as a premium alternative to the BYD Seal in India. Let’s see how these electric sedans fare against each other in terms of specifications and features.

Dimensions

Model Xiaomi SU7 BYD Seal Length 4997 mm 4800 mm Width 1963 mm 1875 mm Height 1455 mm 1460 mm Wheelbase 3000 mm 2920 mm Boot Space Up to 517 litres 400 litres Front trunk space 105 litres 53 litres

Though the SU7 is 197 mm longer and 88 mm wider than the Seal, the latter is still 5 mm taller than Xiaomi’s electric sedan.

The SU7 also has a longer wheelbase compared to the Seal by mm, which means that it likely has more space on offer inside the cabin.

Compared to the Seal, the SU7 also offers more cargo space and front trunk volume.

Powertrains

Specifications Xiaomi SU7 BYD Seal Battery Pack 73.6 kWh 94.3 kWh 101 kWh 61.44 kWh 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh Drive Type RWD (single motor) RWD (single motor) AWD (dual motor) RWD (single motor) RWD (single motor) AWD (dual motor) Power 299 PS 299 PS 673 PS 204 PS 313 PS 530 PS Torque 400 Nm 400 Nm 838 Nm 310 Nm 360 Nm 670 Nm Claimed Range 700 km (CLTC) 830 km (CLTC) 800 km (CLTC) 510 km (NEDC) 650 km (NEDC) 580 km (NEDC)

CLTC: China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle

NEDC: New European Driving Cycle

Both SU7 and Seal come with three battery pack options, with SU7 getting larger battery packs.

The all-wheel-drive variant of the SU7 not only offers more power and torque than the Seal, but it also offers a higher claimed range.

Even the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) long range variant of the SU7 gets 180 km extra range than that of the Seal.

Feature Highlights

Model Xiaomi SU7 BYD Seal Exterior Adaptive Matrix auto-LED automatic headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

21-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED automatic headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch alloy wheels Interior Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Active side support for front seats Leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel Comfort & Convenience Automatic AC

Ventilated & heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Built-in refrigerator

Panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charging

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle)

Front seats with memory function

Memory function for ORVMs

12-way powered driver’s seat

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

Dash Cam Dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated & heated front seats

Panoramic glass roof

2 wireless phone chargers

Heated ORVMs

Mood lighting

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Air purifier

8-way powered driver’s seat

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

Driver’s seat with memory function

Memory function for ORVMs Infotainment 16.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

25-speaker sound system

7-inch digital driver’s display

56-inch Heads up display 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Heads-up display Safety 7 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

ADAS 9 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Hill hold assist

Electronic stability control

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

ADAS

Both electric sedans here offer a comprehensive list of features. But when it comes to feature specifications, the SU7 is ahead of the Seal.

The SU7 gets a larger 16.1-inch touchscreen, a 25-speaker sound system, and a 56-inch heads up display, over the BYD Seal. The Seal however gets a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display whereas the SU7 comes with a 7-inch cluster.

The SU7 also gets amenities like a built-in refrigerator, V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle), and Active side support for front seats all of which are absent in the Seal.

The Seal however leads ahead in terms of safety. It gets 9 airbags whereas the SU7 gets 7 airbags. Both electric sedans here get a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech.

Price Range

Xiaomi SU7 BYD Seal Rs 50 lakh (expected) Rs 41 to Rs 53 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

The India launch of the SU7 hasn’t been confirmed yet, but if it happens it could have a starting price of Rs 50 lakh.

Final Takeaway

The Xiaomi SU7 is not only a bigger car than the Seal, but it also offers more range and performance. In terms of features as well, the SU7 gets a larger infotainment screen and heads up display than the Seal. The BYD sedan however gets a few extra safety features including 2 airbags.

